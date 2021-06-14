MANHATTAN — Gates Capital Management managing partners Jeff Gates and Justin Boisseau have contributed $3 million to create the Gates Capital Management Center for Financial Analysis in the College of Business Administration at Kansas State University.
The center, in the college’s finance department, will catalyze new academic and program offerings focused on financial analysis. The center prepares students for demanding careers in investment banking, asset management, buy-side financial analysis and management consulting. It will provide students in the financial analyst program with dedicated study and meeting spaces in the Business Building. The center will leverage existing resources, including the von Waaden Investment Management Teaching Lab, the Gates Capital Management Speaker Series, the Gates Capital Management Stock Pitch Competition and student travel support.
“This generous gift expands our capabilities to serve the highest achieving finance students in the financial analyst program,” said Sabuhi Sardarli, director of the center. “Gates Capital Management Center for Financial Analysis will now be able to provide significant funds for student scholarships, trips to target industry firms, workshops, internship support and other training opportunities. We are grateful for Jeff and Justin’s confidence in the center’s vision to serve our top finance students and prepare them for exciting careers.”
Gates a managing partner of Gates Capital Management and a member of the investment committee. Before founding the firm in 1996, Gates was a director at Schroder & Co., specializing in high yield bonds and post-restructuring equities. He began his career as a research analyst in the high-yield bond group at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Gates actively supports a variety of educational and charitable organizations. He is a member of the board of directors for the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, a member of the Rockefeller University Council and has served as a trustee of the Kansas State University Foundation. He was named Executive of the Year by the Kansas State Department of Finance and a recipient of the Golden Heart Award for Outstanding Volunteerism from God’s Love We Deliver, a service that prepares and delivers meals to the homebound sick in New York City.
Gates graduated from K-State in 1984 with a degree in finance. He earned his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1988. Gates serves on the Business Advisory Council and the Finance Advisory Board for the K-State College of Business Administration. Gates is originally from Derby.
Boisseau is a managing partner at Gates Capital Management and a member of the investment committee. Since joining the firm in 2003, he has had an active role in the research effort, as well as the strategic and operational development of the firm. Before joining Gates Capital, Boisseau was a vice president in the financial entrepreneurs group of the investment banking division of Salomon Smith Barney.
Boisseau received his degree in finance and American ethnic studies from K-State in 1996 and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School in 1999. He currently serves on the Finance Advisory Board at K-State. Boisseau is originally from Andover.
“We have been impressed with the significant progress the College of Business at Kansas State has made with its financial analyst program,” Gates and Boisseau said. “The top students from this program are very competitive in the marketplace. Our company has benefited over the years from having a few of them on our team. We are thankful to be able to support Kansas State’s efforts to provide additional resources for students that demonstrate motivation, to encourage students to look beyond immediate geographic opportunities, and to accelerate programs that help students get on the right path to attain their personal and professional potential.”
“Gates Capital Management’s investment to name this center brands K-State as a leader in finance education,” said Kevin Gwinner, Edgerley family dean of the College of Business Administration. “Future students and employers will know that K-State is committed to excellence, backed by a transformational investment from industry-leading alumni. This gift will spur faculty innovation, foster collaboration with thought leaders in the world of finance, and most importantly create life-changing educational experiences for students.”
Gates Capital Management is an event-driven alternative asset manager advising on a family of funds for institutional and private clients globally. Gates Capital Management was founded in 1996 and is registered with the SEC as an Investment Advisor. The firm is located in New York, New York. Visit gatescap.com for more information.
As Kansas State University’s strategic partner for philanthropy, the KSU Foundation inspires and guides philanthropy toward university priorities to boldly advance K-State family. Visit www.ksufoundation.org for more information.
