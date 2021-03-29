Geary Community Hospital Chief Financial Officer Wade Weis said February was not a positive month for Geary Community Hospital, financially.
Because February is a short month and because of the severe cold snap that overcame the area in the latter part of the month, the hospital’s census was down last month, he said.
“Our revenue didn’t meet up with our budget,” Weis said. “(It’s) $1.1 (million) less than what we were looking at. Again, volumes were down for a number of days.”
GCH’s total revenue for the month of February was $6.1 million with net patient revenue of $2.5 million, which he said was elevated from where it was at this time last year.
“Our net revenue is $2.8 (million) compared to a budget of $3 (million),” he said. “Prior year is $2.6 (million).”
Expenses were up for GCH in February, as well, in part because wages and salaries were elevated.
COVID-19-related funding has helped keep GCH afloat, including a PPP loan. GCH has about $8.2 million in cash on hand, including the roughly $2 million from this COVID-related loan.
“That does help us out in our cash position,” Weis said. “Our accounts receivable — that’s a little bit higher than I think we need to be at … But there’s some potential cash that will come with the reduction of (accounts receivable).”
He said GCH was making progress in terms of paying off its debtors.
GCH has significantly more cash on hand now than it had around this time last year, when the days cash on hand total was in the single digits. The hospital now has about 68 days worth of cash on hand. According to Weis, this equates to about $120,000 cash on hand per day to pay all of its expenses, including employee wages and other expenses.
“We’re moving — we’re progressing along,” Weis said.
