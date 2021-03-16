Geary Community Hospital has continued its commitment to infant and maternal health by earning High 5 for Mom & Baby recognition for a second time, a program offered by the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund.
High 5 for Mom & Baby provides resources and a framework to help Kansas hospitals and birthing centers improve health outcomes for breastfeeding women and their infants. To obtain this recognition, each facility is asked to complete a voluntary and self-reported evaluation and to follow at least five of the ten of the below ten evidence-based practices.
Facility will have a written maternity care and infant feeding policy that addresses all ten High 5 for Mom & Baby practices supporting breastfeeding
Facility will maintain staff competency in lactation support
All pregnant women will receive information and instruction on breastfeeding
Assure immediate and sustained skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby after birth
All families will receive individualized infant feeding counseling
Give newborn infants no food or drink other than breastmilk unless medically indicated
Practice “rooming in” -allow mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day
Families will be encouraged to feed their babies when the baby exhibits feeding cues, regardless of feeding methods
Give no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants
Provide mothers options for breastfeeding support in the community (such as a telephone number, walk-in clinic information, support groups, etc.) upon discharge
These steps are designed to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates in the state of Kansas. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 60% of mothers stopped breastfeeding sooner than they planned. Some factors that influence how long or if a baby is breastfed include: hospital practices, education and encouragement, policies or support in the workplace, and access to community support.
Along with the recognition of being named a High 5 for Mom & Baby facility, Geary Community Hospital also receives on-going education and training opportunities, support and resources through a community of delivery centers. “We couldn’t be happier to have received this recognition for the second time from the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund for our efforts. We pride ourselves on the care we are giving our moms, babies and families and to be able to provide these resources to them are extremely valuable.” Said CEO Frank Corcoran.
For more information on the High 5 for Mom & Baby, contact Gwen Whittit, Program Coordinator at coordinator@high5kansas.org or visit the web site at https://www.high5kansas.org/.
