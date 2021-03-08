Local business owner Todd Godfrey has purchased land on the 900 block of North Washington Street from the City of Junction City for the price of $35,000.
Godfrey owns Godfrey’s Indoor Ranges and Tactical Supply at 920 N. Washington St. and Patriot Tattoo at 924 N Washington St., which are located across the street from the vacant lot he purchased from the city.
He plans to use the land for a restaurant and entertainment venue where live music could be played. Documents associated with Godfrey’s proposal mentioned the possibility of a microbrewery.
“I would allow public daily use of the lot and would only restrict parking in that lot as necessary for events to be held that newly constructed business on the empty lots,” Godfrey said in written communication to the city. “My focus remains as constructing a new eating establishment with an outdoor event venue that would allow for music and entertainment to be part of the new business and would be an anchor to the revitalization efforts currently in play with our formed committee and Main Street Program if it is approved by the Governor. This would be a restaurant, or multiple restaurants, in the heart of our Downtown, and as a group we would be looking at the construction of a microbrewery to be constructed with the possibility of an indoor event center for medium gatherings, and an outside venue as well with elevated seating on three sides.”
Junction City’s participation in the Main Street program was approved by Gov. Laura Kelly last week.
Godfrey had brought a proposal for such a business to the city commission in late 2019, but the city initially declined because commissioners wanted to put the land up for bid. Godfrey offered to buy the land for $1 initially and set up a charity foundation that would give back to the community.
According to the County Appraiser’s office, the value of the property is about $106,000 at this time.
When the land was purchased by the city over the course of about eight years from multiple sellers, it cost roughly $519,400, according to City Manager Allen Dinkel.
