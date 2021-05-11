ICARE recognizing Valley View Senior Life

Pictured: right: Tyrone Wilkins, Exective Administrator VVSL; Left Melissa Tyson, Director of Marketing, Vickie Bobbitt, I.C.A.R.E. Exective Director

 Courtesy Photo

For the month of May, I.C.A.R.E. is recognizing Valley View Senior Life for their 11 years of partnership and numerous in-kind gifts with the organization. The donation of the outdoor metal bench will continually connect generations at the Valley View Senior Life.

