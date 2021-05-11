For the month of May, I.C.A.R.E. is recognizing Valley View Senior Life for their 11 years of partnership and numerous in-kind gifts with the organization. The donation of the outdoor metal bench will continually connect generations at the Valley View Senior Life.
I.C.A.R.E. recognized Valley View Senior Life for their 11 years of partnership
