In January, Junction City broke yet another sales tax record.
City Manager Allen Dinkel said during the monthly Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce board meeting last week, that Junction City brought in more sales tax than it ever has in the community’s recorded history — roughly $1.143 million — about $30,000 over the previous record high which took place in summer 2020.
Throughout the past year, sales tax has been elevated in Junction City and Geary County as COVID-19 has kept people shopping for essentials closer to home.
MAC
In other Chamber news, Military Affairs Council Director Craig Bender said military spouses and others who are licensed teachers or nurses in other states can now begin work almost immediately instead of having to wait six months to a year to gain Kansas licensure. This is due to new legislation passed by the Kansas House and Senate last week.
“They can immediately start working and then they have — I think — six months to finalize all the credentialing that’s needed,” Bender said. “We’re just waiting on the Governor to sign it.”
He said he believed Gov. Laura Kelly would sign the bill shortly.
“(It’s) very exciting,” Bender said. “We’ve been working for a while to get that. We’re pretty happy it passed."
Bender also talked about the Big Red One’s Year of Honor celebration, where Fort Riley plans to name streets on post after winners of the Medal of Honor who have Fort Riley connections — a total of 37 with ceremonies taking place every month.
Last week, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation naming 2021 the Big Red One’s Year of Honor in the state of Kansas.
EDC
EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean spoke about a project the EDC has embarked on. The EDC is working with Inspire Therapy, which hopes to expand in Junction City and which is owned by David and Amanda Isaac. Fornaro-Dean said she was granted permission by the company’s owners to speak openly about the project.
“They want everybody to know that they’re growing, that they’re excited to be in Junction City, that they have more growth to come,” she said.
The business employs about 25 people, according to Fornaro-Dean.
Typically, prospects and projects have code names due to confidentiality issues surrounding businesses and economic development during this process of development, according to Fornaro-Dean.
