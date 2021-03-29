Junction City First has set aside funding to create a local revolving loan fund for small businesses. The group has set aside about $50,000 to dedicate to the fund.
The board of Junction City First will act as the loan committee with help from the Economic Development Commission and will take applications from small businesses that wish to apply for funds, according to information released by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to the Chamber, the maximum amount of the loans will be $15,000 at this time. The interest rate will be 2 percent above prime — at this time a rate of 5.25 percent. Loan terms will be decided by the Junction City First committee and will be no shorter than 12 months and no longer than five years. Applications should be turned in to the EDC office. Information will be turned over to JC First and kept confidential by the board. Businesses that apply may need to make a presentation to the board. Alongside applications, a checklist of everything needed will be provided to businesses that wish to apply and collateral requirements will be decided by the loan committee on an individual basis.
To apply, businesses must be located within Geary County and employ fewer than 50 people. Funds can be used as working capital, rolling stock and for real estate. They can also be used as gap help in projects with other financial institutions.
Five years ago, a privately-funded organization called Junction City First was founded to support economic development in the community.
Over the five years since its founding, the group has supported large projects in Junction City and Geary County such as the Children’s Mercy project, CAMSO Corp. and the Military Workforce Summit Worldwide, among other things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.