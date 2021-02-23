MANHATTAN – Kansas State University has launched an online minor in leadership studies designed to offer students a complementary skill set that sets them apart from other professionals in the traditional job market.
The 16-credits minor, which launched in time for the spring 2021 semester, builds confidence in the ability to innovate change and inspire diverse groups of people to come together for the common good.
"To be a global learning community and meet the needs of all types of learners no matter where they are, our faculty have ensured that the relationships the Staley School is known for can and will be built through this online platform," said Mary Tolar, associate professor and director of the Staley School of Leadership Studies. "Practicing leadership, adaptability and being inclusive are all things we strive to be better at every day, and this program is a path toward those goals."
The minor is available as a standalone set of courses that are offered to all students, even those working on degrees with another educational institution. Courses focus on learning leadership concepts and practical ways to use them.
"We are excited to partner with the Staley School of Leadership Studies to bring this popular on-campus program to a larger, worldwide group of learners," said Katie Linder, executive director at K-State Online. "Corporations and small businesses alike benefit from good leadership, and the skills learned in this program can benefit anyone in any career."
More information on the leadership studies minor can be found at online.k-state.edu/programs/leadership-studies-minor.
