Konza Prairie Community Health Center (Konza) is offering $25 Door Dash gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients at their Junction City clinic, while supplies last. Konza received 100 $25 Door Dash gift cards as part of the Biden Administration’s push to vaccinate 70% of Americans by July 4.Gift cards will be given as incentives to vaccine recipients at their second dose. COVID-19 vaccinesare safe, effective, and free. Schedule your vaccine today by calling 785-238-4711 or visitwww.kpchc.org.
National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) was invited by the White House to team up with Door Dash (a food delivery platform) on a $2 million gift card donation to health centers as The White House not only values the work that health centers do in their communities every day, but they have made health centers central to their COVID-19 response. NACHC has partnered with Direct Relief to distribute the gift cards to every health center that wishes to participate, including Konza.
- 80,000 gift cards of $25 each have been donated
- Door Dash food delivery is available from nearly 100 dining options in Junction City andManhattan.
- The gift cards do not expire.
- Recipients do not need a credit card to use the Door Dash gift card.
More information about Door Dash efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccine is available on the Door Dash blog:
https://blog.doordash.com/doordash-donates-2-million-in-community-credits-to-support-the-white- houses-covid-19-vaccination-1f7ff05b6e4
Konza Prairie Community Health Center is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable, quality, comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare for all in a courteous, professional and personalized manner. Konza is accepting new patients! Visit www.kpchc.org for more information on the wide array of available services delivered by compassionate, caring providers.
