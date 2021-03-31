In recognition of its 65th year of service, Pawnee Mental Health Services has launched a new website at pawnee.org. The new site features videos with Pawnee clients, online client registration, and resources on mental health issues including suicide. Visitors to the site can also register for community outreach classes such as Mental Health First Aid, Parenting, and Divorce and Children’s Needs Workshops.
“As we celebrate our 65th anniversary of service, it seemed a fitting time to launch our new website,” said Robbin Cole, executive director. “Pawnee Mental Health started in 1956 as the Riley County Mental Health Center. We have grown over the years and now serve the residents of 10 counties including Clay, Cloud, Geary, Jewell, Marshall, Mitchell, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley and Washington. During the pandemic we expanded our service offerings to include televideo visits and we are continuing that option for our clients.”
Pawnee Mental Health Services is one of 26 private, not-for-profit community mental health centers in the state, licensed by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. Pawnee provides a full range of mental health and substance use recovery services and operates an 11-bed Crisis Stabilization Unit. Services are provided regardless of ability to pay. In fiscal year 2020, Pawnee employed approximately 250 staff members and served almost 7,000 adults, adolescents, and children throughout the 10-county service area.
