On Friday, April 2, 2021 a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the grand opening of Honor Screen Printing and Embroidery. Owners Shawn Robison and Cindy Robison were presented the Step of Growth award from the Chamber for their work with other local companies such as the YMCA, Rep your Reign, and Godfreys.
