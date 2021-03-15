Though there’s a slight smell of smoke in the air and no lights, Twitch’s Gallery and Gifts was still open for business March 9.
The retailer at 620 N. Washington St. suffered a fire at the back of its building that temporarily took out its electricity.
The fire ignited in a set of pallets and dead leaves that were located behind the structure.
According to Junction City Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson, the fire’s cause was still under investigation but that may have been ignited by discarded cigarette butts.
“The exact source is not known yet,” Johnson said. “It takes a little bit to get that dug out and figured out what it is.”
Ken Robinson, who is part owner of the business, said leaves and crates that were stacked at the back of the building caught fire and caused a power outage.
He said the limestone walls of the building protected the interior of the business.
“We got very lucky,” he said.
The business’ stock appears to have been untouched by the smoke and Robinson said the business is still taking customization orders, which can be fulfilled from home by workers. He said he hoped the business would be back to full function in short order.
“We’re open for business if people want to come,” Robinson said. “We just don’t have the lights.”
He said everyone was grateful the fire took place during relatively mild weather, as opposed to the bitter cold that struck the Junction City area just a few weeks before the fire took place. The subzero temperatures would have complicated matters significantly, making it impossible for the storefront to remain open and necessitating some kind of intervention to keep the pipes from freezing up.
He said he chalked it up to a learning experience.
“It’s just a minor setback — a little inconvenience,” Robinson said.
