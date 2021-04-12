Pawnee Mental Health is pleased to announce the addition of two therapists to the staff of the Junction City office.
Mary Diaz, LMSW, has joined Pawnee’s Junction City staff as a therapist. Diaz earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California, also in Los Angeles. Previously Diaz was employed by TERI, Inc., Oceanside, California, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities and their families. At Pawnee, Diaz will be available for therapy for adults, families and children.
Susan Glass, LMLP, has also joined Pawnee’s Junction City staff as a therapist. Glass earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology at California State University, Fresno, California. She earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in clinical/forensic psychology from Alliant International University, also in Fresno. Glass has training in trauma therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy and play therapy. Previously she worked as a psychologist in the Denver area with Deer Oaks Mental Health, which provides therapy, testing and family support services for nursing home residents. At Pawnee, Glass will be available for therapy for adults, families and children.
Founded in 1956, Pawnee Mental Health Services is a private, not-for-profit community mental health center, one of 26 in the state. Pawnee provides a full range of mental health, substance use recovery, and crisis services for adults, adolescents, and children in 10 north central Kansas counties. Services are provided regardless of a client’s ability to pay. In fiscal year 2020, Pawnee employed approximately 250 staff and served almost 7,000 adults, adolescents, and children.
