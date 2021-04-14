Valley View Senior Life of Junction City, KS recently received a FIVE-STAR quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A FIVE-STAR rating is the highest possible score within the CMS rating system.
The CMS FIVE-STAR Quality Rating System is a tool to help consumers select and compare skilled nursing home facilities and is intended to measure the overall quality of care and services Medicare Advantage plans provide to Medicare beneficiaries. Plans are rated on a scale of 1 – 5 Stars with five stars representing the highest quality and one the lowest. The ratings are based on the following categories – Health Inspections, Quality Measures, and Staffing. “We feel this rating is a direct result of the dedication from our team, who seamlessly work together every day to deliver quality, individualized care. The dedication, commitment, and compassion that our team displays is to be commended. Receiving a FIVE-STAR rating within this past year, with a national pandemic, is a major accomplishment for us and I am thankful for the devotion that our staff has for our residents. We are looking forward to continuing our FIVE-STAR quality care and supporting our community as well at the surrounding communities.” - Executive Administrator, Tyrone Wilkens
Valley View Senior Life is Geary Counties only Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) along with Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living. Valley View Senior Life has a 100-bed skilled nursing home that offers a full continuum of services for long term care and short-term rehabilitation. Valley View Senior Life prides itself on being recognized as one of the premier skilled nursing facilities in the state of Kansas. It is certified for both Medicare and Medicaid, as well as being VA Contracted.
