Camso, a Michelin-owned tire company, has opened a branch in Junction City.
The Geary County Commission heard an update about this project during an update from Economic Development Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean and Military Affairs Council Director Craig Bender.
The company currently runs three shifts at its Junction City location, after being in operation for roughly 18 months.
“They have 43 associates currently on staff with an annual salary of $1.6 million (collectively),” she said. “They have nine of what I would call administrative staff with annual salaries of $675,000,” Fornaro-Dean said. “They still have some positions that are not filled at this point. They are hiring a weekend crew to cover 12 hours on Saturday and Sunday, so they will be running seven days a week out there and at least 12 hour shifts.”
The new additions will add an additional 12 employees, Fornaro-Dean said.
“They have exceeded what they said they would originally have at this point,” she said.
The company had not expected to reach 41 employees until Jan. 1, 2021, according to Fornaro-Dean.
Another 10 to 15 jobs might also be added at a later date.
Camso is growing in other respects, as well.
“In one year, they’re proposing significant new investments in more equipment,” Fornaro-Dean said.
Camso’s presence in Junction City is the result of a national site search.
Michelin Group, Camso’s parent company, is one of the largest corporations in the world. Michelin's 2019 revenue came to about $24.13 billion. Michelin is well-regarded, according to Forbes Magazine, Fornaro-Dean said.
“It’s pretty exciting to say we have one of the top corporations in the world now — they have a site in Junction City/Geary County,” Fornaro-Dean said. “They’re one of the best-regarded companies in the world.”
She went over some of the other communities Michelin has set up shop in.
Greenville, South Carolina — now one of the United States’ top 10 most livable communities — was once a dying city known mainly for textile production, when Michelin opened a factory in the 1980s.
“Michelin now has five separate plants in South Carolina, 9,743 employees, mostly all based in the Greenville area, and the population for Greenville is 68,563 people,” Fornaro-Dean said. “So a little bit bigger than Manhattan … So that shows you what a company of this stature, of this size, and the recruitment of those type of companies, can mean for a community such as ours, I believe."
Fornaro-Dean also briefed the commission on SPARK grants, which local businesses started applying for last week. So far, 11 local businesses have applied for aid with COVID-19 damages. Applications are still being accepted for small, local businesses with hard costs related to COVID-19. The grants can be used to pay for up to $3,000 of such expenses, including costs for PPE and modifications that had to be made due to the pandemic. Businesses must provide documentation of these expenses, according to Fornaro-Dean, but reimbursement via this grant funding is possible.
Fornaro-Dean talked about other projects, including something called surveys with soldiers, which she and Bender worked on together. The program surveyed soldiers on what they plan to do after they leave the military. The top choices included entering the tech field, trucking/logistics, welding and production work, and gunsmithing.
Fornaro-Dean intends to put a full report together about this. The report will be provided to both established local and prospective companies when it is finished. She said the data will also be useful to the Junction City High School and Cloud County Community College, both of which provide technical training to students.
“I think this will all come back around and be very valuable for us to use that,” she said.
Fornaro-Dean said she continued to make contact with site selection companies and Fortune 100 and 500 companies she has connections with, promoting Junction City and Geary County. She said her department had multiple prospects for businesses to come into the community, though she was unable to name them directly, preferring instead to provide code names for each prospect.
One of these projects Fornaro-Dean called “Quantum,” which she told commissioners could be “very exciting for Junction City/Geary County” and which Bender is involved in.
“This project has a lot of potential for transitioning service members,” Bender said. “I order to make sure that Fort Riley would be on board with it, we set up a meeting Col. (Will) McKannay, the new garrison commander … They were very excited to hear what we had to say and they wanted us to follow up with more information."
Prospects had fallen off earlier this year, due to COVID-19, but this has started to fade, she said.
“I see prospects starting to kind of pick back up a little,” Fornaro-Dean said.
