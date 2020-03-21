JCPD Retirement
The retirement celebration for Marsha Rich from the Junction City Police Department, originally scheduled for Friday afternoon, is being postponed. A new date has not been presented yet.
Opera House Shows
Upcoming shows at the C.L. Hoover Opera House have been suspended along with all other public gatherings at the venue. The stunt dog show has been canceled and the Junction City Little Theater production of Mama Mia has been postponed. Contact the opera house at 785-238-3906 for a refund on the stunt dog show. Call the JCLT at 785-238-3871 for more info on Mama Mia.
In-person classes
K-12 school buildings are closed across the state of Kansas following an announcement by Gov. Laura Kelly March 17. They will remain so for the rest of the 2019-’20 school year.
MAC Spouse Welcome
The Military Affairs Council’s scheduled spouse welcome has been postponed and is expected to be rescheduled some time at a future date.
Geary County Extension Office
Due to COVID-19, the Geary County Extension Office will be closed to walk-in visitors between March 23 and April 6. Extension staff are still working and committed to continuing to provide services to our clientele through phone and email. Call 785-238-4161 for further assistance or if you know the staff members email address you can contact them via email.
GCH Board Meeting
The Geary Community Hospital Board meeting scheduled for noon March 24 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Christian Women’s Connection
The Abilene Christian Women’s Connection has cancelled its annual luncheon which was to be held on April 2 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene. Checks will be returned and money refunded to all those who already paid for their reservations. Please call Carolyn Hoover at 785-479-6945 or Lisa Kobetich at 785-630-0055 with questions or concerns.
Chief’s Advisory Council Programs
The Junction City Police Department announces the cancellation of all Chief’s Advisory Council Program through the month of April.
CCCC Scholarship Auction
In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Cloud County Community College Foundation announced its annual Scholarship Auction, scheduled for April 25, will be postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.