Business After Hours
Business After Hours, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. March 19, has been cancelled.
Opera House Shows
Upcoming shows at the C.L. Hoover Opera House have been suspended along with all other public gatherings at the venue. The stunt dog show has been canceled and the Junction City Little Theater production of Mama Mia has been postponed. Contact the opera house at 785-238-3906 for a refund on the stunt dog show. Call the JCLT at 785-238-3871 for more info on Mama Mia.
In-person classes
K-12 school buildings are closed across the state of Kansas following an announcement by Gov. Laura Kelly March 17. They will remain so for the rest of the 2019-’20 school year.
College Classes
College classes at K-State and Cloud County will no longer meet in person for the rest of the 2019-’20 school year. K-State has also cancelled its commencement ceremony for May 2020.
Library programs
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has canceled all programs through March 31.
JCACC Meetings
All Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce meetings and events for this week have been cancelled.
MAC Spouse Welcome
The Military Affairs Council’s scheduled spouse welcome has been postponed and is expected to be rescheduled some time at a future date.
