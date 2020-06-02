Monday was the last day for most candidates to file for local office.
At this time, Republican incumbent Dan Jackson and Democrat Fredrick Reid are vying for Geary County Sheriff.
The race that has drawn the most candidates is the one for Geary County Commission District 1, formerly occupied by Commissioner Ben Bennett.
Republican incumbent Brad Scholz, who was selected to take the seat after Bennett’s death in December of 2019, has filed for reelection. He is running against Republicans Todd Godfrey and Mike Rhodes. Trish Giordano has also declared her intent to run for this place on the commission, but she is running as an independent and so does not have to officially file until August.
In District 2 of Geary County, incumbent republican Charles Stimatze is being challenged by democrat Alex Tyson.
Geary County Clerk incumbent Rebecca Nordyke has a challenger in the form of democrat Diana Dean.
In District 3 of the county, Commissioner Keith Ascher is running for reelection unopposed. Geary County Treasurer Kathy Tremont is running for reelection unopposed. Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell is running for reelection unopposed. Diane Briestensky-Leonard is running unopposed for reelection as Geary County Register of Deeds.
The primary takes place Aug. 4.
