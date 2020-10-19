Candidates for office respond to questions prior to election
Junction City Union Staff
The Junction City Union recently asked candidates up for election in Geary County to answer a few questions about their stances and qualifications. We received answers back from candidates for Geary County Commission, Geary County Clerk and Milford Township Trustee.
Incumbent County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke (Republican) and her challenger Diana Dean (Democrat) responded to these three questions: What do you feel makes you the most qualified candidate to serve as Geary County Clerk? If elected, what changes do you plan to implement — if any — to make improvements to the office of County Clerk? and What do you feel is the most important duty of the county clerk?
Here are Nordyke’s responses:
What do you feel makes you the most qualified candidate to serve as Geary County Clerk?
"I am the most qualified because I am one of the few people in the State of Kansas that has conducted elections at both the state and local level. I have a business degree from Fort Hays University. I have achieved the Master Certification in the Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials’ Association education program through Wichita State University. I have served as the Geary County Clerk since 1997. During my tenure I have been recognized for my leadership skills and have held all offices including President of the North Central County Clerks’ Association; have held all offices including President of the Kansas County Clerks’ and Election Officials’ Association, served as Chair of the Legislative and Election Committees of the Kansas County Clerks’ and Election Officials’ Association. I also served on the committee that helped write the Election Standards that are used by all Kansas County Election Officials. I have made Geary County my home and have served on many boards and committees such as United Way; Konza Prairie Community Health Center; Geary County Historical Society, Pilot Club and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. I’m the most qualified because I know the job."
If elected, what changes do you plan to implement — if any — to make improvements to the office of County Clerk?
"I will continue to look for and implement innovations such as the electronic poll pads which are used to check voters in when they vote. The use of the poll pad has increased efficiency and helped to reduce the number of provisional ballots. I have also successfully implemented two generations of voting equipment. The first generation in 2006; which introduced touch screen technology in Geary County for the first time. The second generation was successfully introduced at the 2020 Primary Election. I’m interested in exploring the option of implementing Vote Centers, which would allow a voter in Geary County to vote at any polling place. I served on a committee that helped a software company design a program for Kansas County Clerks’ to use in the transfer of real estate records. I am open minded, interested in learning new things, and collaborating with others. I attempt to find the balance in utilization of resources including staff and tax dollars."
What do you feel is the most important duty of the county clerk?
"While managing elections is a very important duty; there are other very important duties such as payroll, preparing the bills for county commission approval, insuring that the cash basis and budget laws are followed, preparation of the tax roll including setting levies, adding special assessments to the correct properties, applying the Neighborhood Revitalization Program rebate to the correct properties; computing the correct levy for the Tax Increment Finance Districts and Rural Housing Incentive Districts.”
Here are Dean’s responses:
What do you feel makes you the most qualified candidate to serve as Geary County Clerk?
"With every job that I've held as an adult (Junction City Police Department, Kansas State University and with Edward Jones and V-Wealth Management brokers) I have always been very time sensitive and detailed oriented as well as customer driven. I have always strived to complete every aspect of my duties as quickly and efficiently as possible. I don't believe in making excuses for a mistake, but finding solution on how to resolve an issue. I have always believed that a customer is my number one priority, whether it's someone needing an ambulance, typing an exam or executing a trade. I have done most aspects of this position throughout my career, with the exception of running an election on the county level, and have excelled in the jobs done. I am a big believer in making changes if things are not working, but keeping aspects of a job in place if they are working. I do realize that there will be a learning curve. I have no problem seeking help from others, not only within the county, but also through other counties within the state. I have a vast network of friends and acquaintances at the state and county levels who are more than willing to help me through training and reorganization of the department. I have always been goal driven, whether it was when I was President of KSU Classified senate or a board member on various committees through my church or my son's school. I have single handedly baked cookies for an entire graduating class, twice, all the way to working with the State of Kansas Senate and House to change state law to allow state employees to receive free college credit hours from universities in which they worked. I know how to make a goal and keep at it to completion."
If elected, what changes do you plan to implement — if any — to make improvements to the office of County Clerk?
"The first and most important change is in personnel and attitude. I have spoken to many people who have worked for this office or with this office now and in the past, and there is a definite lack of confidence with this department. Sadly that lack of confidence is not only within the department but also with the citizens of the County and personnel in other county offices. I have witnessed throughout my career that with simple changes with personnel, whether it be duties, procedures or a different team member, there is a change of attitude. Employees no longer "have" to be at the job, but want to be there. I plan on bringing back a confidence to the office that it has been lacking for quite some time. Once the personnel is onboard, things like completing requests and tasks in a timely manner is no longer an issue with the customer. This current office has the appearance of being elite and unapproachable. Many I have spoken to do not even realize what the County Clerk's duties are. I would like to change that. Every single person in our county should know about the election process and how and why they should vote. Working with all political parties within the county to get people registered and to the polls will be a high priority with my team. Getting accurate accounting of the election results to the public and to the state will be done in a timely manner. Geary County will no longer be the county with the lowest numbers at the polls, nor will we be the last to report accurate results. I would also love to see a transparent and readable County Budget. One that would not only be comprehensive to the various department heads, but also to the taxpayers in Geary County. The website also needs to be improved. Many aspects of this office should be readily available to the public with a simple keyword search. We need to bring this office into the 21st Century."
What do you feel is the most important duty of the county clerk?
"The entire election process, from educating and registering voters through the final canvasing of voters and submitting complete and accurate numbers to the Secretary of State, is very important. Then there is the accurate and timely dissemination of County Commission minutes, which gives the public insight as to the issues and projects started and completed within the County. Of all that, customer service should be the number one concern of this office. Right now, it can take up to three or four weeks to get information from this office. I have had people come to me to tell me how they have had to make a request over and over, with no response. The number one concern of this office has to be customer driven. Without the customers, without the taxpayers, this office would not be in existence.”
Every seat on the Geary County Commission is open this election cycle. Two seats are open.
District 1 incumbent Brad Scholz (Republican) and his challenger Patricia Giordano (Independent) answered these three questions: If elected, what do you plan to do to increase transparency in the county? Members of the public have talked a lot about the prospect of live streaming county commission meetings. Do you plan to implement such a system if you are elected? Why or why not? Members of the public have also talked about hiring a county manager to help the commission handle finances. Do you have any plans to look into hiring such an individual if you are elected?
These are Scholz’s responses:
If elected, what do you plan to do to increase transparency in the county?
“All meetings are open to the public per KOMA regulations. All resolutions and related documentation falls under KORA. The community has my email address and phone number and I speak with the citizens of Geary County everyday. We as a commission have also been looking into live streaming the commission meetings so the citizens of Geary County can see what is going on if they can not attend in person."
Members of the public have talked a lot about the prospect of live streaming county commission meetings. Do you plan to implement such a system if you are elected? Why or why not?
"We will be talking with our I.T. contractor with regard to the logistics of live streaming in order to get it up and running."
Members of the public have also talked about hiring a county manager to help the commission handle finances. Do you have any plans to look into hiring such an individual if you are elected?
"Hiring a County Manager/Finance Manager does not sound like an expense we should tax the citizens with. Some people think that we run like City government, when in fact we are more of a subsidiary form of state government. There are statutes or laws that govern what the Geary County Treasurer's Office does with incoming monies and what the Geary County Clerks Office does with regard to the allocation of those same monies. Every month the Treasurer's Office and Clerks Office must be able to reconcile their account via the General Ledger. With that being said there are also safeguards in between where these finances are reviewed. Many think that we are just like the City government and that is not true. I could see having a comptroller for the oversight of levied and non levied monies if there was a pattern or gross negligence on the part of the Treasurer or Clerks office, but I have not seen that, nor has our accountant or the agency that does our audits. However, if the citizens of Geary County want more oversight into the finances of the County, I do have an idea that would cut back on the cost of a Finance Manager, which after salary, benefits, etc. would most likely exceed $100.000.00 annually.
On a side note, I do believe the County and City should form an interlocal agreement in order to create a grant writing position that would benefit both the county and the city."
These are Giordano’s responses:
If elected, what do you plan to do to increase transparency in the county?
"I would like for all aspects of the County to be more transparent. Making the County Commission meetings easier for the public to attend or view. Most counties upload meetings to YouTube so the public can view them at their convenience. We should also have the meetings at times more convenient to attend. The commission should never take action on anything without it being on the Agenda unless it is an emergency situation. I recently spoke to the commission about this subject and was told they did not have to allow public comments. I feel the public should not have to ask permission to address an issue. We should allow public comment at every meeting with a time limit. This will give the public a chance to make comments on a subject before the commission makes a decision. Commissioners work for the public and they should have a chance to be heard and have their questions answered."
Members of the public have talked a lot about the prospect of live streaming county commission meetings. Do you plan to implement such a system if you are elected? Why or why not?
"Yes, with technology today this is something that can be done at very little cost, even if it’s Facebook live. We would need to be more efficient in running a commission meeting. Not many people have 6 hours to sit and watch a meeting. If you look at meeting from counties our size, most are done in two hours."
Members of the public have also talked about hiring a county manager to help the commission handle finances. Do you have any plans to look into hiring such an individual if you are elected?
"A county manager position by statue can only be implemented by a county wide vote. What I would like to do is hire a Financial manager that will work with each department head to develop a line item budget to track spending and ensure each department is providing the best services in the most efficient way.
In 2014, Geary County hired McGrath Human Resources Group to do classification and compensation study. McGrath is a highly respected consulting group that works with cities and counties all over the United States. The report states, “The Consultant finds it amazing that it is the responsibility of the County Board to ensure the effective and efficient usage of tax dollar, yet does not hire a professional-staff, one who is trained in accounting and public finance.” The report later stated, “With the aid of a qualified finance staff, not only assisting department heads to ensure their budgets are accurate, the County may find that it is not in as dire fiscal constraints.”
This was completed when the county budget was $32 million, and here we are 6 years later and our budget is almost $10 million dollars higher. We have no professional finance manager. A good Finance Manager will pay for themselves and then some. We need to have someone, besides well-intentioned part-time commissioners, monitoring the financial health of our county throughout the year. Someone who is also versed in grants and other financial opportunities that we are missing out on. This would allow the Commission to focus on policy, people, resolving disputes and creating a vision/plan for our county’s wellbeing while ensuring the effective and efficient usage of our tax dollars."
Also contested is District 2. Incumbent Charles Stimatze (Republican) and his challenger Alex Tyson (Democrat) answered the same questions as the candidates from District 1.
Here are Stimatze’s responses:
If elected, what do you plan to do to increase transparency in the county?
“The County Commission Meetings are very transparent right now. Everyone knows when we are meeting, our emails are on the Geary County website, if you call the County Clerk's office they will give out our cell phone number. Citizen’s are welcome to sit in the meetings. The only other thing is to live stream the meetings and we have been looking into live streaming for a while now.”
Members of the public have talked a lot about the prospect of live streaming county commission meetings. Do you plan to implement such a system if you are elected? Why or why not?
"Yes, but we will need to see what the legislation does this year with KOMA. I don’t want to implement something and in the middle of the year we have to change it because the KOMA rules are changed."
Members of the public have also talked about hiring a county manager to help the commission handle finances. Do you have any plans to look into hiring such an individual if you are elected?
"We have been looking at this for the last several years. We have looked into a county manager, comptroller, finance manager. We want to make sure we are not adding more layers of government and be fiscally responsible with tax dollars. You have to remember the three county commissioners make the final decision.”
Here are Tyson’s responses:
If elected, what do you plan to do to increase transparency in the county?
"I definitely believe the county can be more transparent. The weekly meetings can be adjusted to be a work session/department head meeting during the day with issues requiring a vote be moved to a later specific time so the public can attend if the want to. I also think that researching streaming options or at least recording the meetings and putting them promptly on the county website is beneficial. Additionally, we need to make it easier for citizens to be heard. Currently you have to request the opportunity to speak from the commission chair. There needs to be a time that is allotted for public comment and encourage families to get involved and be heard.
Members of the public have talked about live streaming county commission meetings. Do you plan to implement such a system if you are elected? Why or why not?
"I am in favor of looking into streaming the meetings, if it can be done cost effectively. But with some of the other things I spoke about I think transparency and accessibility will be increase and more citizens will have the opportunity to be heard.”
Members of the public have also talked about hiring a county manager to help the commission handle finances. Do you have any plans to look into hiring such an individual if you are elected?
"I will start by saying that we do have great department heads and other elected officials in the county such as the treasurer, clerk, etc. However I think that we would benefit from a finance manager to assist the commissioners and all departments with budgeting and finding efficiencies. This is also a position that would be responsible for helping the county find and apply for grants to help relieve budget stress on all of us. This position can and will pay for itself by finding budgetary savings, grants into the county, and best practices in our community."
Commissioner from District 3 Keith Ascher (Republican) is running unopposed, but he answered the same questions.
Here are Ascher’s responses:
If elected, what do you plan to do to increase transparency in the county?
"In regards to transparency. By law, our meetings are open to the public. Any discussions or actions are transcribed in the minutes. The Daily Union sits in on most of the meetings and act as the eyes and ears for the public. The commissioners phone numbers and email addresses are readily accessible on the Geary County website.”
Members of the public have talked a lot about the prospect of live streaming county commission meetings. Do you plan to implement such a system if you are elected? Why or why not?
"Which leads to question number two, livestreaming of commission meetings. Could that be a way of more transparency? Simply put YES. We have been looking at options. However, in the last Kansas Legislative session, ( pre COVID-19 ) there were certain bills in committee that were aimed at addressing statewide recording of ALL taxing entities. So we were waiting to see what that outcome would look like to see what the guidelines and parameters would be spelled out in a state statute. In my opinion, it made no sense to spend money on something that might not fit the State of Kansas criteria. So until the next legislative session, whenever that is, I think we should wait. That way we can make a prudent financial decision on what livestream medium works best for us and the public.”
Members of the public have also talked about hiring a county manager to help the commission handle finances. Do you have any plans to look into hiring such an individual if you are elected?
"Addressing the question of a county administrator/financial person. We have tasked our H.R. Director to analyze what other counties our size are doing. And at what cost. I am open to the thought of reevaluating our financial oversight. However, keep in mind, we have a very good check and balance system now. We have a County Treasurer, County Clerk, H.R. Director, County Counselor, Three County Commissioners, a local CPA firm to help with budget preparation and a separate Auditing Firm. Therefore, you have numerous eyeballs looking at the financial wellbeing of taxpayer dollars. Whereas, if you have a “CFO”, these same parties would still be involved. Not to mention the fact of the cost associated of employing a “CFO” including benefits, staff and office space that we do not currently have. Last but not least. At the end of the day, the Board of County Commissioners make the final decision. Not a financial officer! With all that said. There is no doubt that there is always room for improvement. Whether it is in your personal life, your job or in government! So I am always open to exploring different ideas or ways of doing something that benefits the citizens and taxpayers of this great County that we call Home!”
The Geary County Sheriff is up for election this year as well. Incumbent Dan Jackson (Republican) is being challenged by Fred Reid (Democrat). They were each asked
Here are Jackson’s responses:
What do you feel makes you the most qualified candidate to serve as sheriff?
"My 38+ years of service in law enforcement and the military have uniquely qualified me to serve as the Sheriff of Geary County. During my lifetime of public service I had the privilege of being led by some of the greatest military leaders of our generation in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. During these combat tours I filled senior enlisted positions responsible for leading and caring for the Marines of my units. There are two principles of leadership which are cornerstones in the way I led in the Marine Corps, and the way I lead as the Sheriff of Geary County. Mission accomplishment and troop welfare. As Sheriff I will ensure the Sheriff’s Office will not fail in our mission to protect the lives, property and constitutional rights of every citizen of our county. As Sheriff I will ensure that each employee of the Sheriff’s office is trained, educated and equipped to deal with the varied situations that law enforcement deals with in today’s society. During my time in the Marine Corps I was also fortunate to serve a tour in the Pentagon. I was a Gunnery Sergeant (E-7), during this tour and was immersed in leadership at the organizational level. The two years I served at the Pentagon were some of the most challenging but rewarding years of my career. Following my time at the Pentagon, I was promoted to Master Sergeant (E-8) and selected to attend the U.S. militaries premier senior enlisted course, the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy (USASMA) class 60. The Sergeants Major course is a 10 month long course of study weighted heavily on organizational leadership.”
What do you bring to the Geary County Sheriff’s office if you are elected to serve the coming term?
"As the Sheriff my job is one of an organizational leader and it is imperative that I develop a culture within the Sheriff’s Office that supports my vision for the organization. An organizational leader doesn’t have to be the smartest guy in the room, but they had better be able to identify those that are, and put them in a position to execute and lead the organization. Immediately after I was appointed Sheriff in May of 2019, I put together my team of “smartest guys/gals in the room” and they became my Command Staff. Our next step was to develop the Sheriff’s Office Mission Statement and Core Values. Our Core Values are Honor, Courage, Compassion, Fidelity, and Accountability. The Mission Statement and Core Values serve as a guide for every employee of the Sheriff’s Office in their daily duties. They also guide our organization as we develop ways to better serve Geary County.
"In addition to my extensive experience and education in leadership I also bring a depth of law enforcement experience and training as well. I have served as a patrolman and a Watch Commander with the Naval Security Police. I have served as a patrol officer and a narcotics detective with the Junction City Police Dept. I have served as a narcotics detective with the I-70/ I-135 Drug Task Force, and as a K-9 officer with the before mentioned task force. After the invasion of Iraq I was put in charge of vetting and setting up the training for a post-invasion police detachment of Iraqi nationals in the city of Al-Fajr. In my last combat tour with the Marine Corps, my job was the Operations Chief for a 24 man team of Marines responsible for training Afghan National Police and deploying with them while they executed their duties as Police Officers. With the Geary County Sheriff’s Office I served as a deputy and as a Lieutenant/Watch Commander, as well as a member of the SWAT team and as a sniper for the SWAT team.”
What changes, if any, do you plan to make to the office if you’re elected to serve in it?
"One of the first things I did as Sheriff was to institute quarterly town halls. As Sheriff I want to ensure that everyone in our community understands what the Sheriff’s office is doing and has a chance to interact and provide input to the Command Staff. These Town halls are important for transparency and trust and will continue in the future if I am elected as Sheriff.
As Sheriff I strongly believe that our Deputies need the most up to date training and education in all things related to law enforcement. In the last 18 months I have been Sheriff, our Deputies have attended over thirty different courses of instruction in numerous areas such as de-escalation techniques, DUI detection, drone operations, etc. As Sheriff I will continue to seek out training and education for our employee’s so they are better equipped to deal with the challenges of today’s society.
As Sheriff I also believe it is imperative that we take advantage of technology to better protect and serve our community. In the last 18 months we have purchased drones, less-lethal munitions, GPS enabled computers for every patrol vehicle and computer upgrades and training to enable us to download and access phones and computers.
As Sheriff I will continue to seek out partnerships with other local public safety organizations to allow us to better serve our community. In the last 18 months we have developed a full time Marine Unit and Public Safety Dive team which we man in partnership with the Junction City Fire Department. These teams are trained in swift water rescue, ice rescue, swift water dive rescue, dive rescue and recovery, and light salvage and recovery. During high traffic weekends at Milford Lake rescue swimmer trained Firefighters who are EMT’s or paramedics join Deputies of the Marine Unit on the patrol boat greatly increasing our ability to deal with emergency’s at the lake. During the Marine Units first 6 months of existence they had 5 saves at Milford Lake and in area rivers. The Sheriff’s office also partners with the Junction City Police department in the Drug Operations Group, Dispatch and the daily operations of our two organizations Patrol divisions.
At the Sheriff’s office we are a family, a team. The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are extremely dedicated and professional, and committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community. If I am elected Sheriff I will continue to take care of the Sheriff’s office family so that they can concentrate on accomplishing their mission, protecting the lives, property, and constitutional rights of the citizens of our community.”
Reid received the same questions Jackson received, but had not responded to them by press time.
