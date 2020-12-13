This holiday season, patrons of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library are invited to deck the library’s halls with caps and mittens for children in need.
The traditional cap and mitten tree donation program is back and the library is currently accepting donations of warm winter gear such as new/never-worn store-bought or handmade mittens, gloves, caps and scarves for grade-school aged children. Everything gathered by the project will be presented to local elementary schools. The donations will ensure young students in need can go to and from school each day warm and safe from the elements during the winter months, with their heads and hands covered.
Donations to the cap and mitten tree will be accepted until Jan. 15.
Donations can be brought by the public library any time it is open. Regular library hours are 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Because COVID-19 is currently making the rounds in the Geary County community and across the state as a whole, measures will be taken to protect anyone who might come into contact with donated items. Instead of placing donations under the cap and mitten tree as people have done in past years, donors will take their offerings directly to the circulation desk. From there, gifted articles of clothing will be bagged up, dated, and put in storage for a quarantine period until they are deemed safe. This will ensure donations are safe to wear and ready for use by the children who receive them when it’s time to pass them to this year’s recipient elementary schools.
For more information or to ask a question, please contact library Director Susan Moyer by emailing her directly at susanm@jclib.org or calling 785-238-4311.
