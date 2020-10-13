Casa of the Eighth Judicial District, which serves Geary County, has received a grant totaling $45,572 from the state.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced more than $21 million Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grants, including the grant to Casa.
According to Kelly’s administration, community-based organizations such as Casa and local and state agencies providing services directly to crime victims are eligible to receive VOCA grant program funds. Direct services include crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support and advocacy, shelter, transitional housing, and mental health services. Casa and other organizations around Kansas that received such a grant provide these services in response to the emotional, psychological, or physical needs of crime victims and survivors. VOCA funds are there to help victims of crime and survivors stabilize their lives after a victimization, understand and participate in the criminal justice system, and restore a measure of security and safety to their daily lives, according to a press release sent out late this week.
“The services made available by these funds will go towards supporting the many survivors of crime each year,” Kelly said. “I know these organizations will use the grants to continue providing the necessary care to people who count on these services in the aftermath of their traumatic experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.