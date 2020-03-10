CASA of the 8th Judicial District has received a $4,450 Professional Development Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children. CASA of the 8th Judicial District serves Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris Counties. Specifically, it recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate in the interest of vulnerable youth in these counties who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Funds from the grant will be used to cover costs of things such as coursework and other costs leaders would otherwise incur while developing skills they will use on the job with CASA to better serve children who have a CASA/GAL advocate.
“This funding will allow staff to receive additional training to help better serve the abused, neglected, and trafficked children who are assigned to our program. We will also be able to share what is learned with our volunteers and community partners.”Executive Director of CASA of the 8th Judicial District Lisa Hatt said.
Across the nation, there are 950 programs such as CASA/GAL. This includes 45 state offices around the country.
These federal grant funds offered through National CASA/GAL come from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, US Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2018, National CASA/GAL received nearly $10 million in federal grants.
