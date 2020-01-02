Geary County’s CASA of the 8th Judicial District recently received a grant of $19,231 after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards.
This program is entirely funded by federal fines, penalty assessments, forfeited appearances and bail bonds. No taxpayer money is used to support the Federal Crime Victims’ Fund.
“Grants for programs that assist victims and survivors of crime are so critical to Kansans,” Kelly said. “No one should have to go through this process alone. These grants will help fund the programs that victims and survivors can access during tragic situations.”
The program responsible for VOCA grants awards funds to crime victim assistance programs who qualify for them.
Programs — such as CASA of the 8th Judicial District — provide services to victims and survivors of crime responding to the emotional, psychological or physical needs of crime victims. Such grants can be used to help victims of crime to get their lives back on track after being victimized. The funds help survivors to understand and participate in the criminal justice system and can restore a measure of security and safety for victims and survivors.
To be more specific, programs provide crisis intervention, legal help, criminal justice help, safety planning, mental health help, helpline counseling, transitional housing, and other such services.
This year, in total, $20,520,561 was awarded to 65 organizations spanning across the state of Kansas through this program.
