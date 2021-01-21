Students who visit the campus of Cloud County Community College between January 20 and February 26 have a chance to win free books for a year as part of the Admissions Department’s Spring Visit Days.
All prospective students who visit the Concordia or Geary County campuses between January 20 and February 26 will be entered into a drawing to win free books from the CCCC T-Bird Bookstore for the 2021-2022 academic year. Not having to buy textbooks can save students up to $1,500. Six students will be drawn at random to receive the free books.
To schedule a visit at the Concordia campus, contact the Admissions office at 800.729.5101, ext. 212. Visits can also be scheduled through the Admissions website at www.cloud.edu/Admissions, and clicking the “Schedule a Campus Visit” button.
To schedule a visit to the Geary County campus in Junction City, contact Student Services at 800.729.5101, ext. 750.
Contact Britni Tremblay, Director of Enrollment Management on the Concordia campus at 785.243.1435, ext. 213, or via email at btremblay@cloud.edu, with questions.
