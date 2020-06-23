Cloud County Community College will resume on-campus classes on Aug. 19, and will finish the fall semester online following Thanksgiving break.
The August date is the original start date of the 2020-2021 academic calendar. Neither the start date nor end date is changing for the fall term. The last day of fall classes will be Dec. 4, and final exams are scheduled for the week of Dec. 7 through 10.
The last day for on-campus classes will be Nov. 24, before the traditional Thanksgiving holiday break.
“We plan to halt face-to-face courses at Thanksgiving and move to remote instruction for the last week of classes and finals week,” said Pedro Leite, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success. “Our goal is to limit the number of times our students are leaving campus and returning, and therefore limit the potential spread of COVID-19.”
The college has worked with task forces from across campus to develop plans that focus on a healthy and safe environment for students, faculty, staff, and visitors returning to campus.
The fall semester will begin with fewer students living in the residence halls. Rather than the full capacity of 313, 271 students will be able to live on campus. There will be limitations on common spaces in housing, as well as additional health and safety measures put in place in the T-Bird Café.
Tables and chairs inside the T-Bird Café will be reduced to accommodate social distancing requirements, and a new grab-and-go menu will be available to students.
