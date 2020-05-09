Cloud County Community College is maintaining its transition to online and remote course delivery through summer 2020, and will offer all students a discounted tuition rate during this term.
Like many colleges across the nation, the decision to continue remote course delivery through Cloud County’s summer term – June 1 through July 30 – is in direct response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Courses originally scheduled on campus will transition to Zoom video conferencing.
The comprehensive fee for summer courses will be waived, resulting in a $19 per credit hour savings for students. That translates to a savings of $57 on a three-credit course.
The revised credit hour rate applies to all Cloud County students taking summer courses, both via Zoom and online. It also applies to students attending other institutions who would like to take summer classes at Cloud for transfer to their current college or university.
To enroll in courses, visit www.cloud.edu/academics/course-schedulescalendars, or email the Advising office on the Concordia campus at advisement@cloud.edu or GCadvisement@cloud.edu on the Geary County campus.
