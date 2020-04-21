Wednesday is the 50th celebration of Earth Day — a day marked by environmental education, projects and events.
Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they caught fire, according to www.earthday.org. On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans, equivalent to 10 percent of the U.S. population at the time, took to the streets protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for the planet.
“The first Earth Day in 1970 launched a wave of action, including the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States,” the website states “The Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts were created in response to the first Earth Day in 1970, as well as the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. Many countries soon adopted similar laws.”
Wednesday, Earthday.org will host the world’s largest civic event in a digital format for 24 hours. However, part of Earth Day is about encouraging people to be outside and appreciate nature and the environment.
One way families can do that is by gardening. Gardens can be in a pot or a large plot of land and fairy gardens are one way to add a twist to the normal flower or vegetable garden.
Fairy gardens can be as varied as the imagination allows. Nola Jones, of Junction City, made one a few years ago, which started as something to do with an old dead tree in her backyard.
“I had my dad cut it off so it’s probably two or three foot high,” she said. “It had this neat hole in the front of it. We shaved the hole to make it look like an entryway — a door-ish. I put a circle around it with edging and then filled it up with rocks.”
From there, her brother built a roof for it and she collected fairies, gnomes, a couple small dragons and found a few miscellaneous pieces at discount stores to finish it off.
“It’s just a fun little thing,” she said. “My grandkids come over Move the gnomes around or move the fairies around.”
She knows of others who have made pieces to decorate theirs or have live plants winding through it. It doesn’t have to be fairies and gnomes. She has seen people use dinosaurs and other animals.
“One of my girlfriends has had made a fairy garden out of an old bathtub,” she said. “Half of it was for her granddaughter and the other half was for her grandson. He chose to do a farm in his half. You can do all kinds of fun things and it just takes a little bit to sand or dirt or rocks, and then you just become creative with whatever else you have around the house.”
To get started making a whimsical fairy garden, first decide where it will be — it can be in a container, at the base of a tree, under a bush or in a garden. For inspiration there are several websites to visit including https://www.prudentpennypincher.com/100-best-fairy-garden-ideas/.
When deciding what kind of plants to use visit https://www.bhg.com/gardening/houseplants/projects/top-plants-for-fairy-gardens/ for information on several good choices.
For ideas for Earth Day projects visit:
tinkerlab.com/fifty-earth-day-activities/
www.dltk-kids.com/crafts/earth/index.html
b-inspiredmama.com/25-earth-day-activities-for-kids/
buggyandbuddy.com/15-meaningful-earth-day-activities-for-kids
