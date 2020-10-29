With COVID-19 still going strong across the country, Halloween has taken on a new level of scary.
Should children trick or treat or should families find some other way to celebrate the holiday?
Capt. Trish Giordano of the Junction City Police Department suggests the latter.
While trick or treating is still allowed, she said it might be safer for children to find other ways to enjoy this Halloween.
“I would recommend doing something different,” Giordano said. “It’s a Saturday night, so kids could stay up late and do something different.”
Potential safe and social distanced Halloween activities include children having a costume contest or jack ‘o lantern competition over Zoom with their friends. Families who don’t want to mess with Zoom might consider holding a Halloween-themed movie watch night with the family or having a Halloween “feast” with their own tricks and treats.
“Make something up,” Giordano said. “Make it fun."
People are still welcome to go out and trick or treat if they feel like it, she said.
As usual, trick or treating starts in Junction City on Halloween night at 6 p.m. at the sound of the witch’s wail and goes until 8 p.m., when the witch’s wail sounds again.
The usual safety standards apply with a few additions, according to Giordano.
“I think kids can safely trick or treat, if they take precautions,” she said.
As usual, people should wear reflective clothing and only go to houses that have their lights on, Giordano said. Trick or treaters should also wear masks and gloves, make use of hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing, this year.
“I wouldn’t allow kids to reach in candy bowls definitely,” Giordano said. “And if you’re sick, stay home. Pretty much all the precautions that they tell us to do now, that’s what you should be doing when you’re trick or treating.”
Those who plan to receive trick or treaters Halloween evening can also help keep children safe.
Giordano recommends instead of a bowl, people put candy on a tray and let children choose a piece from it to minimize contact.
At the end of the day, though, Giordano said it’s probably safer for families and everyone else to forgo to trick or treating this year.
“Hopefully this is the last Halloween we’ll have to deal with it,” she said. “Just make it a memorable one."
Trick or Treat events in Junction City
Drive thru trick or treating will take place at the Eagles at 203 E 10th St. in Junction City from 5:30 until 7:30 or until the candy runs out. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
Trick or Treat trail: from 6 until 8 p.m. in downtown Junction City, trick or treaters can take part in a social distanced, drive thru trick or treat event at participating locations. A map of participating locations can be accessed at https://www.junctioncitychamber.org/trail-of-treats.html on the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce website.
Harvest block party: a Drive Thru Harvest Block Party will take place in the parking lot of the 4H Senior Citizens Center 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. on the west side of Junction City.
As usual, trick or treating will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. Halloween night — just listen for the witch’s wail to know when to start and when to stop.
