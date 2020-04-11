Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations — COVID-19 has put the brakes on milestone celebrations around the world.
But one Junction City girl, her parents and big brother were not about to let it ruin her 10th birthday.
Dani Stonerock said she and her husband Clay wanted Anna’s birthday celebration to be special, especially because last year it was marred with the death of a family member.
“Her birthday buddy, which was my aunt, died a couple weeks before her birthday,” Dani said. “We wanted to make sure this year was good. We went all out because she’s double digits and she’s had a rough year.”
Then COVID-19 happened. Right about the time it started hitting, their son, Brett Mounts, was supposed to celebrate his 18th birthday.
“We ended up cancelling his stuff,” Dani said. “When her birthday rolled around, he was like, ‘we’re not canceling her party. We’ll do what we got to do.’ And so, that’s when we came up with this idea.”
The idea was to host a drive-by birthday party Wednesday. They invited her friends from church, school, and Girl Scouts and asked the parents to drive by the house between five and six o’clock and honk their horn.
Anna sat outside in the driveway smiling and waving to her friends. Her parents told her to expect the drive-by, but what they didn’t tell her was that it would be more than just her friends. Her eyes lit up and she sported a large grin as fire trucks, police and sheriff cars drove by with lights and sirens. One of the patrol cars played the Happy Birthday song over the loudspeaker.
“I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I never had a birthday party like this before.”
She said she was surprised when all the emergency vehicles came down the street. Dani said it caught her off guard too that so many of the emergency personnel took the time to make her daughter’s birthday so special.
She said Clay used to be a volunteer firefighter in Grandview Plaza and he reached out on Facebook and asked the JCFD if they weren’t busy if they could bring one of their trucks and just honk their horn and wave at Anna.
“They responded and asked “what’s the address?’ she said. “And then the next thing we know they’re all showing up. The police are showing up and it was a lot more than we expected. Those guys are awesome.”
As for Anna, her 10th birthday is one she will remember despite the strange circumstances that led to the untraditional celebration.
“It’s a little bit crazy — a little bit crazy,” she said.
