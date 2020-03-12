In order for the country to have 2020 vision as pertains to its population, people need to fill out the census and be counted — “once, only once, and in the right place” according to officials with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Starting today, people can take part in the 2020 census.
The census is used to determine a region’s representation in Congress. Information provided through the census is used to determine which communities receive funds for roads, schools, and healthcare and it can be used by site selectors to determine where to build new businesses.
Most households — about 95 percent of them — should receive an invitation to take part in the census in the mail starting today. The invitation will contain an ID number related to a person’s physical address. People can take that ID number and go online, where they can respond to the census. They can also respond by phone or wait to fill out the paper form, which should arrive in the mail in a few weeks. Some people may not receive an ID in the mail. People who use a PO box for their mailing address, who live in an area of low internet connectivity, or who live in what are considered “group quarters” such as dormitories and nursing homes may not receive that first piece of mail that contains an ID number. That’s ok — the ID number is not required to take part in the 2020 census and people can still be counted without it.
If a household does not self-respond to the census in a timely manner, after a series of reminder mailings has been exhausted, census takers will come door to door to gather responses in-person.
Check out www.2020census.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.