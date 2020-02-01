The 2020 census is coming up.
According to information provided by Geary County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer, the census is conducted every 10 years in the hopes of counting everyone in the United States and determining where they are to adequately determine how the House of Representatives should be apportioned. This determines the number of seats each state receives in the House of Representatives.
It is also used in the process of handing out funding, grants, and support from the state to local communities for everything from schools to city and county governments.
Businesses can use the information provided by the census to determine where to open their doors, the local government can use it for public safety purposes and real estate developers can use it for neighborhood revitalization purposes and in the process of building homes.
According to information sent out by Bossemeyer’s office, the census is mandatory and is a centuries-old practice that is mandated by the constitution.
According to Bossemeyer’s office, information that could identify particular individuals is kept private by the Census Bureau, which is legally not allowed to publicly release such specific details.
Invitations to take part in the 2020 Census will be distributed starting in the middle of March. Everyone is expected to have the opportunity to respond.
There will be options to respond online, over the phone, via mail or in person.
Mail-in census questionnaires are expected to be mailed out by the middle of April to anyone who has not yet responded via the internet or phone.
People who need to respond in person may do so if necessary starting in the middle of May, when census-takers will begin visiting every household that has not yet responded, according to information provided by the Geary County Clerk’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.