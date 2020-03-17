This announcement was sent out earlier this week by Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Chair Jeff Underhill and Chamber President Mickey Fornaro-Dean.
"We at the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce are aware of the concerns of our members and partners, locally and regionally, and are sympathetic to the businesses being adversely impacted by this current situation.
Understanding the local, regional and wider concerns of this national issue and in keeping with those protocols, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will be cancelling ALL events and meetings this week of March 16 - 20. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we feel it is important to be considerate of our members and our community.
We will be open for business at the Chamber office this week for continued support of our membership.
We will revisit this situation at the end of the week and send another update at that time. As we have all witnessed, this is a fluid and fast-moving issue affecting the entire country and we will continue to monitor it.
We want you to know that the safety and health of our Membership and Partners is of critical concern to us during this time. Stay safe and practice the needed precautions.
If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to call our office at 785-762-2632 or email info@jcacc.org."
