In the Game of Membership, nobody died but Ashley King of Delivering Change and Mayor Jeff Underhill did come out on top as the “godmother” and “godfather” of Junction City.
The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a membership event where it formed teams that tried to boost the Chamber’s membership by bringing in new members and convincing others to upgrade to higher tiers of membership.
King’s team won first place by bringing in (or upgrading) a little more than 30 members. Of those, a total of 14 memberships were brought in by King personally, which is the most of any team captain during the event.
Underhill’s team was in second place with 30 memberships, 12 of which he brought in himself.
King was ecstatic to have come out on top, taking noisy part in the celebration Thursday evening as the event wrapped up with a party at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
She said she won because she believed in what she was selling.
“I think that you have to believe in what you’re selling,” King said. “And I think that the Chamber is good for our community and we can only be as good as our chamber is and if we have a strong chamber, we have a strong community. And so that was just talking with my people that I have good contacts with in the community and letting them know that this is a good thing for their business and help them grow.”
In all, a total of 102 members were brought into the Chamber’s ranks or otherwise chose to upgrade their membership.
Though Chamber Member Relations Director Amy Garner had said earlier in the year that more than 200 was the ultimate goal, she said she was excited about the results.
“We had a lot of fun, a lot of competition,” she said. “Fun people in the room — really got to interact with the community more and it was a good time.”
As for what it means for the Chamber, Garner sees it as progress.
“Really what it means is just momentum,” she said. “we want to have a bigger chamber because if it’s a bigger chamber, you have a bigger voice. And that’s really what it’s about is making sure that the business community is heard in town, and in the state and in the country. We want this community to be known.”
According to Garner, over the next few weeks, the Chamber will be working with its new and upgraded members, following up with them.
We’d love to have more members come in, join — be a part of what we’re doing — and I think we have good momentum,” she said. “So we’re excited about it.”
