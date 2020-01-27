The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Board met Thursday, when members elected officers to serve during the 2020 year.
Chair Mark Powers relinquished his seat to incoming chair Jeff Underhill. Member Willie Thornburg was chosen to serve as Vice Chair.
During the meeting, the group also welcomed two new members and said farewell to two former members.
Theresa Bramlage and Stan Hambright were acknowledged for their years of service.
“Both of these guys have been really great board members,” Powers said.
Hambright was later selected to fill an empty spot on the Economic Development Commission.
Also leaving the Chamber in 2020 is Director of Finance Katrina Higby.
Higby has taken a job elsewhere in anticipation of a planned move.
Stepping into the seats occupied by former board members are newly-appointed members Nichole Mader and Joel Poole.
City Commissioner Nate Bulter and County Commissioner Brad Scholz was also welcomed to the group.
Butler was elected to one of several open commission seats in the fall of 2019.
Scholz was appointed by the county to serve as the commission’s representative on the chamber board, taking the place of former County Commissioner Ben Bennett, who died Dec. 12, 2019.
Economic Development Commission Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean announced that Jimmy Johns, which served as one of the sponsors for the Military Affairs Council’s Thursday breakfast, was seeking a local franchisee.
“Jimmy Johns is very interested in Junction City,” she said. “They’ve done their feasibility study, they’re talking to their franchisees, they’re also looking at local investors, somebody who’s interested.”
At the start of the meeting, the group held a 15 minute executive session and immediately went into another executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel. The session excluded Chamber staff.
No binding action was taken after the executive sessions.
During the meeting, board members also voted in favor of a cost of living increase of $500 a month for Fornaro-Dean. There was one dissenting vote, which came from Scholz.
The Junction City Union asked Fornaro-Dean what percentage increase this was and she said she would find out. However, as of press time Saturday night, this number has not yet been provided.
