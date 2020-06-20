Geary Community Hospital is loosening some visitor restrictions that were put in place to combat the threat of COVID-19.
Starting July 1, Geary Community Hospital will allow a single visitor for each patient.
All patients, visitors, vendors and staff are still expected to wear a mask at all times while in the hospital and patients are strongly encouraged to bring a mask of their own. If a patient lacks a mask of their own, one will be provided for them.
Other restrictions remain in place.
Geary Community Hospital will continue to implement the below restrictions.
There are still only two entrances to the hospital. They are the Emergency Room & MAB II doors and only those doors will be available.
A formal check-in and check-out process will remain in place for everyone utilizing the Emergency Room & MAB II doors. This includes the use of visitor badges. If a patient or visitor does not have a badge, they will be removed from the hospital facility immediately.
At this time, loitering, social visits and public cafeteria access are still banned.
Everyone who enters the hospital will be subject to COVID-19 screening upon entering the building, without exception.
Vendors and contractors are expected to access the hospital using the same point of entrance/exit in the Emergency Room, unless other plans have been approved by authorized hospital personnel.
There will be an enhanced security presence at GCH at this time to keep people safe and aid the hospital in enforcing its temporary restrictions.
