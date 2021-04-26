Robby Finnell of Robby’s Famous Cheesecakes will be bringing his signature dish to Grandview Plaza the first week of May.
The business owner hopes to open a shop selling 18 different flavors of cheesecake at 119 W. Flint Hills Blvd. every day of the week. He is unsure what the house will be just yet, but Finnell believes he will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. The business will have nine standard flavors of cheesecake and the rest of the flavors will rotate every few weeks in the hopes of providing some variety. The cakes will be sold by the slice or customers can buy half a cheesecake (six slices) or a whole cheesecake (12 slices).
This is a long-awaited expansion for Finnell. He has wanted to open shops in other Kansas communities for a while now.
“I’ve had my eye on expansion since I opened,” he said. “It was never the goal to just be one little shop.”
Finnell got his start selling cheesecakes out of his home in Salina about five years ago, in January of 2016.
“I started the whole thing out of my kitchen and then grew to the point where I needed extra space to work in,” he said.
Finnell, who grew up baking and cooking, has been making cheesecake since he was 14, but it didn’t occur to him to sell them until he was much older.
“I knew I wanted to own my own business, but I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do and then one day somebody asked me for a cheesecake. It had kind of gotten around that I made cheesecake,” he said.
Finnell agreed to make the cake for his friend. When his friend asked Finnell what he charged for his cakes, Finnell confessed he’d been giving them away for free.
“I just made them for friends and family and stuff,” he said.
Finnell realized this was the business he’d always wanted to own — he needed to start selling his cheesecakes.
He would eventually open a brick and mortar diner in Salina selling more than just cheesecake, but the cakes were still his bread and butter. Finnell doesn’t just sell his cakes in Salina. He kept his business alive through COVID-19 taking orders and making deliveries all across the state.
“Every week, I would put out a list of cheesecakes and people could order online and then the following weekend I would deliver them,” he said. “I would just meet (customers) at Walmarts along the way, basically. So I was going a different direction every single week and that’s basically how I kept my business afloat through COVID.”
Finnell found himself making a lot of stops in Junction City. He had a large number of customers from Fort Riley and Junction City. His Fort Riley customers were the ones who inspired him to start doing regular deliveries outside of Salina.
“That’s kind of where the whole delivery thing even came from,” Finnell said. “Ever since then, between Fort Riley and Junction, I’ve always got a lot of my business if I go out east most of my stops — or most of my orders — were in Junction.”
He wants to build on the following he has grown in the Junction City area.
Finnell anticipates a challenge in running multiple locations.
“I’m doing the best I can to plan,” he said. “But of course, it’s just all the unknown factors of even how much I’m going to sell in Junction City … Typically speaking, it’s one of those things where if you plan — if you think you’re not going to be busy, you get slammed. If you think you’re going to be busy, then you’re slow and you just never really know. And so just figuring out a whole new demographic, whole new city. I’ve kind of figured out Salina, for the most part and so now it’s figuring out a new market.”
Other challenges Finnell anticipates are transporting his cheesecakes from Salina, where they will be baked, to his Grandview Plaza location and just running his ever-expanding business.
“Literally it’s just having enough of me to go around to make sure everything is done and done right,” he said. “So it will definitely be challenging. But I’ve got really good help right now and that’s the key thing.”
He hopes to bring in customers who are traveling down I-70 as well as cultivating local customers.
Finnell said he looks forward to “everything that comes with growth.”
“For me, it’s fun,” he said. “It’s hard work. It’s a lot of work. Right now I’m probably the most stressed I’ve ever been in my entire life.”
But in a way, Finnell finds that fun. He enjoys being around the people he employs. One of his best friends in the world is one of the women who helps him bake his cakes, he said.
“Just meeting new people and new faces,” he said. “I do a lot of what I would just basically consider charity work in Salina and I’m looking forward to trying to figure out how I’m going to incorporate some of those things into the Junction City market as well because my goal in life has always been to help as many people as I can while I’m here.”
In Salina, Finnell said, he has a coat closet which donates coats to people in need and a free sack lunch program for the hungry.
“Both of those things would be trickier to do in Junction just because I don’t have some of the things I’d need to do that,” he said. “But I’d like to do some other things.”
