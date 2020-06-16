The Geary County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate after a fatal shooting at a residence on Clarks Creek Road Sunday afternoon.
At around 1:53 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a minor child with a gunshot wound.
The juvenile would later succumb to their wounds at Geary Community Hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office has chosen not to release any further information at this time out of respect for the child’s family, so that loved ones can be notified and family members can grieve in peace.
The name, age, and gender of the child in question has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office.
