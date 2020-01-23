The Junction City Commission proclaimed the week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 8 as National Gun Violence Survivors Week. Mayor Jeff Underhill signed the proclamation declaring the first week of February as a time for the people of Junction City to honor all victims and survivors of gun violence.
Mary Snipes, the founder of the local branch of Moms Demand Action, joined Underhill at the podium as he signed the proclamation and then she addressed the commission.
“I am very humbled and very emotional right now,” she said. “I want to thank the City of Junction City.”
Snipes lost her son, Felix, to gun violence in August of 2018.
During the meeting, the city chose not to adopt an ordinance that would fine people under the age of 21 $25, increasing by $25 each time they were caught using tobacco up to a maximum fine of $500. As of December, the age for tobacco usage was raised to 21 on the federal level. Local retailers have already changed their practices to reflect the new law and are not selling tobacco to anyone under the age of 21, according to City Attorney Britain Stites.
Commission member Tim Brown said he, as a veteran, disagreed with the idea of fining 18 to 20 year olds for tobacco usage.
“We’ve got 18 to 20 year olds in harm’s way on many occasions,” he said. “You know, I’m sure a couple years ago we had 18, 19, and 20 year olds with multiple combat tours. And to take that right away from them as individuals — I understand that the if federal government does it, the state of Kansas does it — they were forced to do it. But right at this particular point — am I correct? — it is not necessary for us to pass this ordinance.”
Stites conceded that the city did not need to sign off on the new ordinance.
“I’m not a smoker,” Brown said. “Never have been. But I am a veteran and I do appreciate that we have — I guess probably thousands — of 18, 19, and 20 year olds running around out at Fort Riley.”
He was concerned that underage users would still find ways to acquire tobacco products and that the Junction City Police Department and the municipal court would have to dedicate an excessive amount of time to policing young tobacco users and dealing with infractions.
Brown said he would prefer not to pass an ordinance to fine 18 - 20 year old tobacco users until it became absolutely necessary to do so by law.
When the State of Kansas officially passes a law raising the tobacco age to 21, Junction City will be forced to change its laws.
“There’s also 22 states in the United States that legalized marijuana even though its illegal by federal standards,” Brown said. “Which, I’m not advocating that. I’m only talking about cigarettes. So it doesn’t necessarily mean that just because the Feds did it, everybody else has got to do it.”
There was no motion and so the issue did not come to a vote.
