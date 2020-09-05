All Geary County offices will be closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. This includes the transfer station. The county will return to its regular hours Tuesday.
The City of Junction City will alter its trash pickup schedule due to Labor Day as well.
There will be no garbage pickup Monday as workers have the day off for the holiday.
Garbage collection will resume the following day following this altered schedule provided by city Public Works Director Ray Ibarra
Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, Tuesday’s pickup day will be Wednesday, Wednesday’s pickup day will be Thursday, Thursday’s pickup schedule will be Friday, and Friday’s pickup day will be Saturday.
People who use city sanitization services are asked to place their trash container on the curb or alley by 6 a.m. on pickup days. Carts need to be removed from the curb or alley by the day following scheduled pickup days.
For example, if someone’s pickup day is usually Monday, trash will need to be set out by or before 6 a.m. Tuesday and removed by 6 a.m. Wednesday. Additional items may require making arrangements for a special pick up.
The city’s public works department will return to its regularly scheduled hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information about the city’s public works department or the trash pickup schedule, please call the public works department at 785-238-7142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.