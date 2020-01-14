The Junction City Commission has sworn in its three newly-elected members, Ronna Larson, Nate Butler, and Pat Landes. The three took their oath of office at a special meeting Monday night.
City Clerk Tammy Melton swore them in while they promised to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Kansas, while faithfully doing their duties for the city commission.
The commission also reorganized during the special meeting, voting commission member Jeff Underhill in as Mayor. He takes over for Pat Landes, who served in that position last year and who was voted in as Vice Mayor Monday night.
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events
The community’s 35th annual MLK Day celebration will take place throughout the week, starting Jan. 16 with Memories at the Museum from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the Geary County Historical Museum at 530 N. Adams St.
Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m., a gospel tribute musical presentation will take place at Second Missionary Baptist Church at 701 W. 10th St. Gospel artist Roy Moye III, who performed during the ninth season of BET show Sunday Best, will serve as a special guest.
Jan. 20, on the holiday itself, the annual MLK ceremony and march will take place at 10 a.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House at 135 W. Seventh St. This year’s keynote speaker will be Unified School District 475 Superintendent of Schools Reginald Eggleston.
Jan. 23 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., Brotherhood in Action Day will take place at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 230 W. Seventh St.
A proclamation recognizing the holiday was read off by new Mayor Jeff Underhill. He described the holiday as “a day of recognition, celebration, and service.”
MLK Celebration Co-Chair Daphne Maxwell also spoke about this year’s event.
“This is our 35th annual — and it is a milestone — and so we have added many things to the week,” she said. “It’s a week of education. It’s a week of learning, and we hope to see you all at the celebrations.”
