At the city commission meeting Tuesday, city commissioners heard comments during public hearings for multiple properties in the city.
For the property at 420 W. Pine St., owner Gary Houser said he would like to keep the house and has been working to make the property livable. He said the tenant that was in the house for two years, has been out of it for several months. Howser said he has given the person until the weekend to remove all personal property or it will be subject to disposal.
No opposing comments were made for any other properties on the public hearing docket.
Jim Jacobs was appointed to the Manhattan Regional Airport Advisory Board with a unanimous vote.
In new business, on the property of 420 w. Pine St., owner Gary Houser was given 120 days to bring the property up to code.
The following properties were approved for condemnation and demolition:
• 308 North Washington St
• 609 West 10th St.
• 134 East 15th St.
• 817 and 819 West 11th St.
• 137 East 16th St.
Two ordinances — water unit of measurement change and Wastewater unit of measurement change — were considered and approved. Neither ordinance with result in rate changes for consumers.
