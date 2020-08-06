At the Aug. 4 meeting of the Junction City Commission, members held a public hearing for the 2020-21 budget. There were no public comments, so the public hearing was closed. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted to approve the budget.
Chief John Lamb, Junction City Police Department, asked for the commission to consider awarding a bid contract to Jim Clark Auto Center for sanitizing in 32 vehicles.
“The bid asked potential bidders to use a product called Perma Safe due to its effectiveness and killing virus and being able to render vehicles interior germ proof,” he said. “This product’s effectiveness in killing viruses can last up to seven years.”
Lamb advised that the cost of paying for the sanitizing the vehicles would not be coming from the budget but instead from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Fund grant the department received. The recommendation to move ahead with the bid contract was approved.
A Memorandum of Understanding between the Office of the Office of the State Fire Marshall and the City of Junction City Fire department was brought for consideration. The memorandum would see Junction City Fire Department as a participating agency in the Kansas Search and Rescue Response System.
Fire Chief Terry Johnson explained that Junction City Fire has been a member of the Kansas Urban Search and Rescue task force and the memorandum would continue that partnership.
“This invitation to continue to be a partner in response to these rescue needs, is what our teams have been working for the last two years,” he said.
The commission approved the memorandum.
Multiple upcoming events were mentioned during the meeting.
Commissioner Nate Butler talked about the Grub and Grooves event that is scheduled for Aug. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m.
“On the corner 9th and Washington, there will be three different food trucks down there plus the pineapple whip the van,” he said. “Come out grab some food just when people come down you know we went people in Junction City, we want people downtown to see things and get people down there.”
The MAC Breakfast is Aug. 13 at 7:30 a.m. at Acorns resort, Butler said. The guest speaker for the event is Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston.
Commissioner Ronna Larson talked about the Clear the Shelter adoption event. The shelter has made all adoption fees $25 in order to find forever homes for the animals in the facility.
To view the meeting, visit the Junction City website, https://junctioncityks.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx.
The next meeting of the city commission is Aug 18 at 7 p.m.
