The Junction City Commission heard three public comments on the subject of allowing backyard chickens within the city limits at its meeting Tuesday evening.
The subject of allowing hens to be kept in residents’ back yards in Junction City came up at a commission meeting in September of 2019, where commissioners voted 3-2 against allowing residents to keep the birds in the city.
There were three items of public comment in favor of allowing chickens in the city limits and one against.
Maiah Diel and Vera Gaer both submitted comments in favor of the city allowing backyard hens.
Diel and Gaer both brought it up in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying hens could keep families supplied with eggs. If families had ready access to fresh laid eggs in their own yards, the two comments suggested, they wouldn’t need to go to the grocery store exposing themselves to COVID-19. In the event of a grocery shortage, the commenters suggested, hens could guarantee a healthy meal by providing eggs and fresh meat.
“With what is currently going on, it seems even more important to find other sources of food than the grocery stores,” Diel’s comment read. “I do not know if you have tried to find something as simple as nutritious eggs recently, to be able to cook a healthy breakfast for your growing children, but they are hard to find. It is too cold still to get much produce from a home garden. Even with the safety net of living in a city, I believe it is important to allow people to provide food for their families. This global epidemic has proven that.”
Gaer said she believed the eggs from free range hens would be healthier and lower in cholesterol.
“It makes sense fiscally for many families,” she said.
Gaer said she believed the local grocery stores would be crowded if the city had passed the ordinance allowing chickens previously.
Diel also spoke about other benefits of chickens, including pest control and their potential benefit as pets.
Another commenter, Julia Ray, disagreed that allowing hens in the city limits was a good idea. She cited concerns that owners would not be responsible and would allow their chickens’ enclosure to become filthy and unkempt, which could cause an odor problem.
“I do not want chickens in the neighborhood, please,” her comment read. “I feel those are for farms and not city limits.”
The City of Manhattan allows chickens to be kept within its city limits, according to Diel.
All comments were read aloud by City Clerk Tammy Melton for the benefit of those listening to the meeting.
City commissioners did not respond to or discuss the comments. The matter was not put to a vote.
However, a commenter did ask the commission to talk about it at its next meeting.
