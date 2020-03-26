A mandate was recently released by the City of Junction City instructing everyone to cease the use of playground in all city parks due to COVID-19.
The highly infectious virus is known to linger and stay viable — and transmittable — on playground equipment and similar materials for extended lengths of time.
Signs are expected to be posted in parks all around the city mandating the closure of the playground equipment to prevent the spread of disease.
Everyone is also reminded of the need to practice social distancing during this time.
City Manager Allen Dinkel said Wednesday that the parks were still open, though the playground equipment could no longer be used and people still need to practice good hygiene and social distancing even when outdoors.
“The parks are open to play, walk,” he said. “If your family wants to go and play frisbee together, that’s cool. It’s a matter of keeping social distance.”
He said there was no evidence at this time that novel coronavirus lingers in the air for extended periods of time the way it does on surfaces.
Dinkel said he did not feel it was an overreaction to bar people from using the playground equipment.
“Some cities have barricaded their park equipment off,” he said. “We haven’t yet.”
Charles Martinez, in an update from the health department Wednesday morning, said people should avoid congregating in parks and echoed the warnings against using playground equipment.
“The virus can last three days on most of the equipment,” Martinez said.”So if there was a kid there that morning who had the virus, if someone comes two days later touches it, they could get infected, so it’s best to shut it down.”
At this time, officials intend to keep walking trails open, according to Martinez.
Dinkel encouraged people looking for something to do during this time of social isolation and fear of disease to try spending more time with their families while remaining cautious and avoiding groups of 10 or more.
“Do stuff with your family because you’re exposed to your family,” he said. “So do family activities, go outside, play together, walk on the walking trails together as a family.”
