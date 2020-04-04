The Junction City Commission will meet as scheduled atMunicipal Court Building at 701 N. Jefferson St. at 7 p.m. April 7, but with a few changes in place.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, only commissioners and city staff will be allowed into the building. However, the Kansas Open Meetings Act is still in place even during this time of worldwide crisis. In compliance with KOMA, anyone is welcome to listen in on the meeting as it’s taking place via a conference call.
The conference call can be accessed by phone or online.
There are several ways to gain access to the meeting:
By phone:
Dial-in number (US): (978) 990-5000
Access code: 446629#
By computer:
Join the online meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/cojc
This method allows participants to view the agenda on their computer screen and hear the meeting through the computer’s speakers.
Members of the public who connect to meeting via phone or computer will be muted automatically when they connect to the call.
The meeting will also be aired on Cox Cable Channel 3. Shortly after the meeting, a video of it will also be posted to the City of Junction City’s website at www.junctioncity-ks.gov/agenda.aspx by clicking the link that says City Commission. Videos and agendas of current and past meetings are accessible from this page as well.
If anyone wishes to make a public comment, they may do so by sending or e-mailing their comment to City Clerk Tammy Melton by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting. Public comments can be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 287, Junction Kansas 66441 (please keep in mind delivery time. If they do not arrive by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting, they will not be read) or by e-mailing tammy.melton@jcks.com. Public comments will be read by Melton during the public comment portion of the meeting. All public comments must include the name and address of the person who submitted the comment. Public comment is limited to five minutes per person.
Members of the City Commission or staff will identify themselves when speaking so that everyone will know who is saying what.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.