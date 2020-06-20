The pool will be open Monday, after remaining closed for longer than usual in light of dangers from the spread of COVID-19. Hours will be impacted by the need to sanitize and clean to prevent the spread of disease.
Days of operation will be as followed: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, however the pool will be open on June 24th and 25th (Wednesday and Thursday) during the first week of being opened.
Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Open Swim 1 until 3:45 p.m.
Closed for sanitizing 3:45 until 4:15 p.m.
Open Swim 4:15 to 7 p.m.
Annual pool passes will not be available this pool season.
Entry fee paid each visit will be $3 for those three years of age and older.
Swim Lessons Session 1 Levels 1 and 2 ONLY (Maximum 20 Per Session)
Session 1
July 10 – July 21
Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
Morning Session: 11 until 11:45 a.m.
Evening Session: 7:15 until 8 p.m.
People can sign up for lessons in person at the 12th St Community Center or at the municipal pool.
The pool schedules is not set in stone and could change over the season as COVID-19 conditions are being closely monitored by officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.