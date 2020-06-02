The City of Junction City has released public information about its 2019 employee salaries upon request from The Junction City Union.
Employee Name, Department Name, Salary, Title
Agriesti, Brenda, Police, $50,795.36, Police Officer
Aguilar, Victor, Parks, $36,499.48, Maint. Worker I
Allen, Joshua, Fire, $68,470.35, Ff Engineer/Aemt
Anderson, Dj, Ambulance, $60,283.75, Ff/Paramedic
Asmus, Annie, Dispatchers, $38,546.66, Dispatcher I
Babcock, Alvin, Police, $66,258.60, Detective
Babcock, Scott, Police, $62,893.41, Court Bailiff
Bacani, Franciss, Parks, $29,503.12, Maint. Worker I
Bailey, Diann, Water Administration, $14,482.82, Customer Service Rep
Bancroft, Kevon, StreEt, $3,896.88, Maint. Worker I
Barber, Matthew, Water Distribution, $37,337.19, Maint. Worker II
Barna, Jacob, Fire, $8,150.34, Firefighter/Emt
Barrett, Floyd, Street, $1,781.25, Maint. Worker I
Bell, Yeriela, Fire, $60,998.27, Firefighter/Emt
Berges, Travis, Fire, $60,472.51, Firefighter/Aemt
Bergman, Kyle, Fire, $58,562.84, Firefighter/Aemt
Bernstein, John, Golf Course, $16,252.76, Golf Pro Manager
Berrios-Gonzalez, John, Police, $67,479.95, Detective
Blake, Nicholas, Police, $63,588.74, Police Officer
Blecha, Nicolas, Ambulance, $54,448.13, Ff/Paramedic
Bogenhagen, Todd, Ambulance, $63,446.79, Ff/Paramedic
Bohanan, Terry, Fire, $58,631.21, Firefighter/Aemt
Booth, Christopher, Fire, $100,454.17, Captain/Aemt
Borges, Eliel, Police, $71,823.19, Sergeant
Bracken, Samantha, Police, $29,248.49, Records Clerk I
Breci, Daniel, Police, $118,297.61, Police Chief
Breidenstein, Christopher, Police, $66,419.09, Patrol Officer
Bright, Jeremy, Codes Enforcement, $41,232.75, Codes Enforcement II
Brodosi, Kourtney, Police, $29,481.73, Animal Control
Brown, Joshua, Police, $84,796.31, Detective Sergeant
Brown, Sherilyn, Court, $50,069.71, Court Admin
Bruzina, Kristopher, Fire, $77,230.31, Ff Engineer/Aemt
Campbell Jr., Glenn, Police, $47,604.00, Police Officer
Carpenter, Hayley, Administration, $33,729.20, Admin Sec. II/Dep City Clk
Carr, Sean, Ambulance, $76,779.66, Ff/Paramedic
Carroll, Michael, Street, $1,985.94, Maint. Worker I
Case, Darin, Codes Enforcement, $42,108.71, Combin. Inspector
Cathey, Douglas, Police, $60,340.09, Detective Sergeant Dtf
Cecena, Antonio, Building Maintenance, $28,667.88, Custodian
ClArk, Blake, Water Administration, $30,991.11, Meter Reader
Comer, Darbyzackery, Police, $48,400.29, Police Officer
Curry, Da’kendrix, Street, $1,990.63, Maint. Worker I
Daubig, Chase, Street, $33,848.17, Maint. Worker II
Davis, Derrick, Police, $34,803.58, Police Officer
Diel, Bradley, Police, $68,276.80, Sergeant
Dinkel, Allen, Administration, $123,299.98, City Manager
Dokken, Timothy, Fire, $68,338.39, Ff Engineer/Emt
Downs, Michael, Sanitation Operations, $48,062.77, Sanitation Driver
Dvorak, Alexis, Dispatchers, $8,481.85, DispatcheR I
Eaton, Wendee, Police, $28,232.03, Records Clerk I
Eddings, Heather, Police, $51,334.11, Police Officer
Englund, Ashley, Legal, $32,327.95, Admin. Secretary I
Fahey, Cathy, Police, $33,437.32, Admin. Secretary I
Farr, James, Ambulance, $89,709.19, Ff/Paramedic
Fitzgerald, Keith, Police, $85,776.89, Captain
Flores, Caleb, Parks, $36,404.09, Maint. Worker I
Foster, Nina, Dispatchers, $9,408.60, Dispatcher I
Gager, John, Street, $42,541.47, Mechanic I
George, Christopher, Ambulance, $67,562.71, Ff/Paramedic
Germann, James, Information TEchnology, $87,459.74, Director
Giordano, Patricia, Police, $84,173.31, Captain Of Investigations
Godwin, Kevin, Storm Water, $34,695.84, Maint. Worker I
Gogo, Glenn, Wastewater Distribution, $11,326.29, Maint. Worker I
Graham, Sarah, Codes Enforcement, $40,381.46, Admin. Secretary II
Gray, Joshua, Parks, $47,051.53, Superintendent Of Parks And Recreation
Green, Craig, Dispatchers, $78,466.63, Dispatcher II
Hagen, Kyle, Police, $27,470.25, Police Officer
Hanlon, Randolph, Golf Course, $34,866.24, Groundskeeper
Hansen, Jarrett, Fire, $56,903.57, Firefighter/Emt
Haslouer, Jason, Fire, $63,399.66, Firefighter/Aemt
Hayhurst, Christopher, Water Distribution, $44,853.95, Equipment Operator
Heindel, Kelly, Fire, $52,942.20, Admin. Secretary II
Hewins, Mareleann, Police, $67,444.52, Police Officer
Hodgson, Thomas, Street, $22,024.45, Maint. Worker I
Hurley, Kimberly, Water Administration, $33,772.80, Cust Svc Rep
Ibarra, Ray, Street, $88,917.99, Director, Pw
Jackson, Matthew, Fire, $88,845.02, Captain/Aemt
Jackson, Natasia, Water Administration, $12,313.00, Customer ServiCe Rep
Johnson, Caleb, Fire, $11,426.67, Firefighter/Emt
Johnson, Terry, Fire, $94,677.60, Fire Chief
Jones, Logan, Fire, $18,250.74, Firefighter/Emt
Karmann, Mark, Codes Enforcement, $62,803.85, Codes Administrator - Hourly
Keys, Ron, Police, $57,981.88, Police Officer
Kim, Kerry, Dispatchers, $44,785.63, Dispatcher II
Kotsaki, Naima, Water Administration, $27,127.35, Customer Service Rep
Krajkoski, Steve, Codes Enforcement, $37,642.71, Inspector
Landreville, Randy, Police, $27,354.53, Dare/Sro Officer
Lankas, Jason, Fire, $69,189.01, Firefighter/Aemt
Lazear, Edward, Parks, $91,457.66, Director,Parks & Rec
Lazear, Lori, Police, $52,870.68, Admin. Secretary II
Lehmkuhl, Logan, Ambulance, $61,877.31, Firefighter/Emt
Leroy, Petra, Dispatchers, $5,853.63, Dispatcher I
Lewis, Geoffery, Street, $53,165.85, Mechanic II
Lipe, Jessica, Water Administration, $20,736.30, Customer Service Rep
Loveless, Alicia, Dispatchers, $5,641.98, Dispatcher I
Mailea, Alexya, Dispatchers, $39,684.14, Dispatcher I
Mancuso, Amanda, Police, $51,508.09, Police Officer
Marshall, Rebakha, Street, $3,349.50, Admin. Secretary I
Marshall, Ryan, Wastewater Distribution, $1,513.44, Maint. Worker I
Marston, Douglas, Wastewater Distribution, $45,944.82, Maint. Worker II
Marston, Mitchell, Police, $65,994.81, Police Officer
Mau, Brandon, Police, $57,741.39, Patrol Sergeant
Mccallum, Jeremy, Ambulance, $79,304.14, Captain/Paramedic
Mcclellan, Emma, Dispatchers, $27,018.11, Dispatcher I
Mcgowen, Steven, Sanitation Operations, $34,747.85, Sanitation Driver
Mckim, Jennifer, Court, $32,474.23, Court Clerk
Mckone, Michael, Court, $64,845.07, Mun. Court Judge
Mcwilliams, Chelsey, Dispatchers, $47,253.40, Dispatcher I
Melia, Patrick, Fire, $56,336.57, Firefighter/Aemt
Melton, Tammy, Administration, $55,294.27, City Clerk Salaried
Michael, Kaleb, Fire, $21,695.99, Firefighter/Aemt
Mikheev, Cynthia, Police, $53,848.64, Police Officer
Mikulicz, Zachary, Fire, $66,290.05, Firefighter/Emt
Miles, Ondre, Police, $58,858.22, Detective
Miller, Lindsay, Administration, $77,869.99, Director Of Finance
Mitchell, Zachary, Police, $47,188.70, Police Officer
Moretti, Malanie, AdministraTion, $8,630.51, Human Resources Specialist
Mortimer, David, Fire, $60,664.35, Firefighter/Aemt
Mulch, Kenneth, Golf Course, $7,283.19, Assistant Golf Superintendent
Murphy, Dustin, Police, $75,304.30, Patrol Lieutenant
Nabus, Randal, Fire, $83,741.79, Captain/Aemt
Nelson, David, Fire, $72,051.60, Fire Marshal
Nichols, Kirt, Police, $84,754.90, Captain
Nichols, William, Water Administration, $3,353.00, Meter Reader
Nutter, Nicholas, Fire, $74,916.28, Ff Engineer/Aemt
Odell, Cory, Police, $68,470.36, Lieutenant
Overbay, Michael, SanitatIon Operations, $37,627.56, Sanitation Driver
Overstreet, Susan, Police, $50,605.24, Police Officer
Pacheco, Marco, Police, $53,074.59, Police Officer
Paquette, Matthew, Police, $73,107.01, Lieutenant
Pearson, Joseph, Street, $8,168.06, Maint. Worker I
Pelletier, Thomas, Water Distribution, $34,385.04, Maint. Worker I
Pender, John, Fire, $69,166.88, Ff Engineer/Aemt
Penland, Darrel, Golf Course, $32,581.60, Clubhouse Manager
Perez Gaubeca, Arturo, Fire, $68,604.08, Firefighter/Aemt
Petrmichl, Grant, Fire, $50,782.91, Firefighter/Emt
PoGue, William, Sanitation Operations, $26,326.69, Maint. Worker I (Sanitation)
Poole, James, Parks, $31,199.27, Maint. Worker I
Popovich, Scott, Police, $68,155.61, Fleet & Facilities Lietenaunt
Powers, Adam, Ambulance, $77,387.44, Ff/Paramedic
Pula, Lorena, Administration, $68,278.43, Hr Director
Rabek, Paul, Fire, $57,418.64, Firefighter/Emt
Radley, Dennis, Fire, $131,884.01, Firefighter/Aemt
Raub, Matthew, Ambulance, $72,673.17, Ff Engineer/Paramedic
Redman, Brian, Wastewater Distribution, $20,795.70, Maint. Worker I ***
Reese, TonY, Street, $3,321.88, Maint. Worker I
Reidy, Cierra, Dispatchers, $22,292.11, Dispatcher I
Reynolds Jr., James, Fire, $91,330.17, Captain/Aemt
Rich, Marsha, Police, $50,783.81, Admin. Secretary II
Riley, Sharon, Police, $53,416.66, Director, Pd Comm
Roberts, Mark, Police, $40,386.66, Csi Lab Tech
Roether, Jeffrey, Street, $55,461.24, Streets & Traffic Supervisor
Ross, Jeremy, Fire, $64,204.66, Firefighter/Aemt
Ross, Tyler, Fire, $65,674.49, Firefighter/Emt
Rothfuss, Andrew, Water Administration, $16,523.93, Meter Reader/Groundskeeper
RuFfin, Jeremiah, Police, $52,342.92, Police Officer
Sanchez, Whitney, Dispatchers, $42,136.54, Dispatcher II
Santos Jr., Francisco, Street, $18,852.66, Maint. Worker I
Schroeder, Bernard, Fire, $77,392.84, Firefighter/Aemt
Shepek, John, Fire, $70,284.40, Ff Engineer/Aemt
Sielaff, Jonathan, Police, $46,157.46, Police Officer
Sims, Tara, Police, $53,217.26, Police Officer
Sinklier, Cynthia, Water Administration, $46,249.70, Utility Billing And Customer Service Manager
Sloan, David, Police, $71,410.35, Lieutenant
Smith, Frank, Sanitation Operations, $36,392.33, Maint. Worker I
Smith, Sherwood, Water Administration, $31,179.43, Meter Reader
Snyder, Shadd, Fire, $61,987.04, Firefighter/Aemt
Spurlock, Vicky, Street, $17,058.65, Admin. Secretary I Ft
Stamm, Devin, Police, $48,522.45, Police Officer
Stewart, Brett, Fire, $24,778.74, Firefighter/Emt
Stillwell, Kristen, Dispatchers, $2,243.28, Dispatcher I
Stites, Britain, Legal, $93,380.94, City Attorney/Prosecutor
Stremming, Donald, Fire, $92,693.46, Captain/Aemt
Strickland, Ian, Fire, $63,233.00, Firefighter/Aemt
Sumner, Dylan, Sanitation Operations, $4,213.83, Maint. Worker I
Sunnenberg, Joel, Police, $57,220.18, Police Officer
Sutton, Jeremy, Fire, $65,940.55, Ff Engineer/Aemt
Swan, Ariana, Fire, $25,192.57, Firefighter/Emt
Swihart, Donna, Recreation, $41,600.21, Facility Manager - Hourly
Tabb, Denise, Water Administration, $58,347.05, City Treasurer
Tenorio, John, Street, $46,727.51, Traffic Tech II
Thomas, Billy, Ambulance, $84,980.90, Ff/Paramedic
Thomas, Cassandra, Dispatchers, $42,334.96, Dispatcher II
Thomas, Cynthia, Police, $38,244.21, Records Clerk II
Thomas, Tatum, Parks, $4,235.40, Maint. Worker I
Thrush, Cecil, Fire, $52,932.00, Firefighter/Aemt
Torres, Edgar, Police, $68,773.34, Dare/Sro Officer
Umstattd, Emily, Police, $54,620.93, Police Officer
Vacanti, Michael, Information Technology, $50,480.42, It Specialist
Vallon, Michael, Police, $54,012.02, Detective
Varnado, Russell, Administration, $46,615.30, Special Projects Manager
Vosburg, Kent, Fire, $71,485.60, Division Chief Of Ems/Training
Vought, Mark, Wastewater Distribution, $1,188.00, Maint. Worker I
Ward, TimoThy, Sanitation Operations, $39,255.56, Sanitation Driver
Waryan, Jason, Police, $34,023.36, Lieutenant
Watson, Troy, Police, $54,863.29, Detective
Wetklow, Dennis, Fire, $87,545.81, Chief Of Operations
White, Bradley, Ambulance, $77,310.03, Ff Engineer/Paramedic
Whitebread, Levi, Police, $63,341.28, Patrol Sergeant
Wigton, Jay, Drug & Alcohol Abuse, $61,392.70, Dare/Sro Officer
Wilhite, Taylor, Street, $36,582.52, Admin. Secretary II
Williams, Darrell, Building Maintenance, $35,780.94, Maint. Worker I
Williams, James, Police, $8,378.20, Police Officer
Williamson, Logan, Dispatchers, $3,372.80, Dispatcher I
Wilson, Bradley, Street, $25,713.35, Maint. Worker I
Winton, Jonathan, Parks, $25,916.50, Maint. Worker I
Wisdom, Conner, Water Administration, $11,365.03, Meter Reader/Groundskeeper
Wolnik, Deanna, Police, $27,295.23, Records Clerk I
Wright, Charles, Building Maintenance, $42,883.46, Maint. Worker II
Youngers, Nicholas, Golf Course, $56,258.15, Golf Superintendent
Ziegler, Marissa, Police, $8,527.57, Police Officer
Zimmer, Michele, Court, $31,249.29, Court Clerk
Zishka, David, Street, $38,119.19, Equipment Operator
