The City of Junction City has released public information about its 2019 employee salaries upon request from The Junction City Union.

Employee Name, Department Name, Salary, Title

Agriesti, Brenda, Police, $50,795.36, Police Officer

Aguilar, Victor, Parks, $36,499.48, Maint. Worker I

Allen, Joshua, Fire, $68,470.35, Ff Engineer/Aemt

Anderson, Dj, Ambulance, $60,283.75, Ff/Paramedic

Asmus, Annie, Dispatchers, $38,546.66, Dispatcher I

Babcock, Alvin, Police, $66,258.60, Detective

Babcock, Scott, Police, $62,893.41, Court Bailiff

Bacani, Franciss, Parks, $29,503.12, Maint. Worker I

Bailey, Diann, Water Administration, $14,482.82, Customer Service Rep

Bancroft, Kevon, StreEt, $3,896.88, Maint. Worker I

Barber, Matthew, Water Distribution, $37,337.19, Maint. Worker II

Barna, Jacob, Fire, $8,150.34, Firefighter/Emt

Barrett, Floyd, Street, $1,781.25, Maint. Worker I

Bell, Yeriela, Fire, $60,998.27, Firefighter/Emt

Berges, Travis, Fire, $60,472.51, Firefighter/Aemt

Bergman, Kyle, Fire, $58,562.84, Firefighter/Aemt

Bernstein, John, Golf Course, $16,252.76, Golf Pro Manager

Berrios-Gonzalez, John, Police, $67,479.95, Detective

Blake, Nicholas, Police, $63,588.74, Police Officer

Blecha, Nicolas, Ambulance, $54,448.13, Ff/Paramedic

Bogenhagen, Todd, Ambulance, $63,446.79, Ff/Paramedic

Bohanan, Terry, Fire, $58,631.21, Firefighter/Aemt

Booth, Christopher, Fire, $100,454.17, Captain/Aemt

Borges, Eliel, Police, $71,823.19, Sergeant

Bracken, Samantha, Police, $29,248.49, Records Clerk I

Breci, Daniel, Police, $118,297.61, Police Chief

Breidenstein, Christopher, Police, $66,419.09, Patrol Officer

Bright, Jeremy, Codes Enforcement, $41,232.75, Codes Enforcement II

Brodosi, Kourtney, Police, $29,481.73, Animal Control

Brown, Joshua, Police, $84,796.31, Detective Sergeant

Brown, Sherilyn, Court, $50,069.71, Court Admin

Bruzina, Kristopher, Fire, $77,230.31, Ff Engineer/Aemt

Campbell Jr., Glenn, Police, $47,604.00, Police Officer

Carpenter, Hayley, Administration, $33,729.20, Admin Sec. II/Dep City Clk

Carr, Sean, Ambulance, $76,779.66, Ff/Paramedic

Carroll, Michael, Street, $1,985.94, Maint. Worker I

Case, Darin, Codes Enforcement, $42,108.71, Combin. Inspector

Cathey, Douglas, Police, $60,340.09, Detective Sergeant Dtf

Cecena, Antonio, Building Maintenance, $28,667.88, Custodian

ClArk, Blake, Water Administration, $30,991.11, Meter Reader

Comer, Darbyzackery, Police, $48,400.29, Police Officer

Curry, Da’kendrix, Street, $1,990.63, Maint. Worker I

Daubig, Chase, Street, $33,848.17, Maint. Worker II

Davis, Derrick, Police, $34,803.58, Police Officer

Diel, Bradley, Police, $68,276.80, Sergeant

Dinkel, Allen, Administration, $123,299.98, City Manager

Dokken, Timothy, Fire, $68,338.39, Ff Engineer/Emt

Downs, Michael, Sanitation Operations, $48,062.77, Sanitation Driver

Dvorak, Alexis, Dispatchers, $8,481.85, DispatcheR I

Eaton, Wendee, Police, $28,232.03, Records Clerk I

Eddings, Heather, Police, $51,334.11, Police Officer

Englund, Ashley, Legal, $32,327.95, Admin. Secretary I

Fahey, Cathy, Police, $33,437.32, Admin. Secretary I

Farr, James, Ambulance, $89,709.19, Ff/Paramedic

Fitzgerald, Keith, Police, $85,776.89, Captain

Flores, Caleb, Parks, $36,404.09, Maint. Worker I

Foster, Nina, Dispatchers, $9,408.60, Dispatcher I

Gager, John, Street, $42,541.47, Mechanic I

George, Christopher, Ambulance, $67,562.71, Ff/Paramedic

Germann, James, Information TEchnology, $87,459.74, Director

Giordano, Patricia, Police, $84,173.31, Captain Of Investigations

Godwin, Kevin, Storm Water, $34,695.84, Maint. Worker I

Gogo, Glenn, Wastewater Distribution, $11,326.29, Maint. Worker I

Graham, Sarah, Codes Enforcement, $40,381.46, Admin. Secretary II

Gray, Joshua, Parks, $47,051.53, Superintendent Of Parks And Recreation

Green, Craig, Dispatchers, $78,466.63, Dispatcher II

Hagen, Kyle, Police, $27,470.25, Police Officer

Hanlon, Randolph, Golf Course, $34,866.24, Groundskeeper

Hansen, Jarrett, Fire, $56,903.57, Firefighter/Emt

Haslouer, Jason, Fire, $63,399.66, Firefighter/Aemt

Hayhurst, Christopher, Water Distribution, $44,853.95, Equipment Operator

Heindel, Kelly, Fire, $52,942.20, Admin. Secretary II

Hewins, Mareleann, Police, $67,444.52, Police Officer

Hodgson, Thomas, Street, $22,024.45, Maint. Worker I

Hurley, Kimberly, Water Administration, $33,772.80, Cust Svc Rep

Ibarra, Ray, Street, $88,917.99, Director, Pw

Jackson, Matthew, Fire, $88,845.02, Captain/Aemt

Jackson, Natasia, Water Administration, $12,313.00, Customer ServiCe Rep

Johnson, Caleb, Fire, $11,426.67, Firefighter/Emt

Johnson, Terry, Fire, $94,677.60, Fire Chief

Jones, Logan, Fire, $18,250.74, Firefighter/Emt

Karmann, Mark, Codes Enforcement, $62,803.85, Codes Administrator - Hourly

Keys, Ron, Police, $57,981.88, Police Officer

Kim, Kerry, Dispatchers, $44,785.63, Dispatcher II

Kotsaki, Naima, Water Administration, $27,127.35, Customer Service Rep

Krajkoski, Steve, Codes Enforcement, $37,642.71, Inspector

Landreville, Randy, Police, $27,354.53, Dare/Sro Officer

Lankas, Jason, Fire, $69,189.01, Firefighter/Aemt

Lazear, Edward, Parks, $91,457.66, Director,Parks & Rec

Lazear, Lori, Police, $52,870.68, Admin. Secretary II

Lehmkuhl, Logan, Ambulance, $61,877.31, Firefighter/Emt

Leroy, Petra, Dispatchers, $5,853.63, Dispatcher I

Lewis, Geoffery, Street, $53,165.85, Mechanic II

Lipe, Jessica, Water Administration, $20,736.30, Customer Service Rep

Loveless, Alicia, Dispatchers, $5,641.98, Dispatcher I

Mailea, Alexya, Dispatchers, $39,684.14, Dispatcher I

Mancuso, Amanda, Police, $51,508.09, Police Officer

Marshall, Rebakha, Street, $3,349.50, Admin. Secretary I

Marshall, Ryan, Wastewater Distribution, $1,513.44, Maint. Worker I

Marston, Douglas, Wastewater Distribution, $45,944.82, Maint. Worker II

Marston, Mitchell, Police, $65,994.81, Police Officer

Mau, Brandon, Police, $57,741.39, Patrol Sergeant

Mccallum, Jeremy, Ambulance, $79,304.14, Captain/Paramedic

Mcclellan, Emma, Dispatchers, $27,018.11, Dispatcher I

Mcgowen, Steven, Sanitation Operations, $34,747.85, Sanitation Driver

Mckim, Jennifer, Court, $32,474.23, Court Clerk

Mckone, Michael, Court, $64,845.07, Mun. Court Judge

Mcwilliams, Chelsey, Dispatchers, $47,253.40, Dispatcher I

Melia, Patrick, Fire, $56,336.57, Firefighter/Aemt

Melton, Tammy, Administration, $55,294.27, City Clerk Salaried

Michael, Kaleb, Fire, $21,695.99, Firefighter/Aemt

Mikheev, Cynthia, Police, $53,848.64, Police Officer

Mikulicz, Zachary, Fire, $66,290.05, Firefighter/Emt

Miles, Ondre, Police, $58,858.22, Detective

Miller, Lindsay, Administration, $77,869.99, Director Of Finance

Mitchell, Zachary, Police, $47,188.70, Police Officer

Moretti, Malanie, AdministraTion, $8,630.51, Human Resources Specialist

Mortimer, David, Fire, $60,664.35, Firefighter/Aemt

Mulch, Kenneth, Golf Course, $7,283.19, Assistant Golf Superintendent

Murphy, Dustin, Police, $75,304.30, Patrol Lieutenant

Nabus, Randal, Fire, $83,741.79, Captain/Aemt

Nelson, David, Fire, $72,051.60, Fire Marshal

Nichols, Kirt, Police, $84,754.90, Captain

Nichols, William, Water Administration, $3,353.00, Meter Reader

Nutter, Nicholas, Fire, $74,916.28, Ff Engineer/Aemt

Odell, Cory, Police, $68,470.36, Lieutenant

Overbay, Michael, SanitatIon Operations, $37,627.56, Sanitation Driver

Overstreet, Susan, Police, $50,605.24, Police Officer

Pacheco, Marco, Police, $53,074.59, Police Officer

Paquette, Matthew, Police, $73,107.01, Lieutenant

Pearson, Joseph, Street, $8,168.06, Maint. Worker I

Pelletier, Thomas, Water Distribution, $34,385.04, Maint. Worker I

Pender, John, Fire, $69,166.88, Ff Engineer/Aemt

Penland, Darrel, Golf Course, $32,581.60, Clubhouse Manager

Perez Gaubeca, Arturo, Fire, $68,604.08, Firefighter/Aemt

Petrmichl, Grant, Fire, $50,782.91, Firefighter/Emt

PoGue, William, Sanitation Operations, $26,326.69, Maint. Worker I (Sanitation)

Poole, James, Parks, $31,199.27, Maint. Worker I

Popovich, Scott, Police, $68,155.61, Fleet & Facilities Lietenaunt

Powers, Adam, Ambulance, $77,387.44, Ff/Paramedic

Pula, Lorena, Administration, $68,278.43, Hr Director

Rabek, Paul, Fire, $57,418.64, Firefighter/Emt

Radley, Dennis, Fire, $131,884.01, Firefighter/Aemt

Raub, Matthew, Ambulance, $72,673.17, Ff Engineer/Paramedic

Redman, Brian, Wastewater Distribution, $20,795.70, Maint. Worker I ***

Reese, TonY, Street, $3,321.88, Maint. Worker I

Reidy, Cierra, Dispatchers, $22,292.11, Dispatcher I

Reynolds Jr., James, Fire, $91,330.17, Captain/Aemt

Rich, Marsha, Police, $50,783.81, Admin. Secretary II

Riley, Sharon, Police, $53,416.66, Director, Pd Comm

Roberts, Mark, Police, $40,386.66, Csi Lab Tech

Roether, Jeffrey, Street, $55,461.24, Streets & Traffic Supervisor

Ross, Jeremy, Fire, $64,204.66, Firefighter/Aemt

Ross, Tyler, Fire, $65,674.49, Firefighter/Emt

Rothfuss, Andrew, Water Administration, $16,523.93, Meter Reader/Groundskeeper

RuFfin, Jeremiah, Police, $52,342.92, Police Officer

Sanchez, Whitney, Dispatchers, $42,136.54, Dispatcher II

Santos Jr., Francisco, Street, $18,852.66, Maint. Worker I

Schroeder, Bernard, Fire, $77,392.84, Firefighter/Aemt

Shepek, John, Fire, $70,284.40, Ff Engineer/Aemt

Sielaff, Jonathan, Police, $46,157.46, Police Officer

Sims, Tara, Police, $53,217.26, Police Officer

Sinklier, Cynthia, Water Administration, $46,249.70, Utility Billing And Customer Service Manager

Sloan, David, Police, $71,410.35, Lieutenant

Smith, Frank, Sanitation Operations, $36,392.33, Maint. Worker I

Smith, Sherwood, Water Administration, $31,179.43, Meter Reader

Snyder, Shadd, Fire, $61,987.04, Firefighter/Aemt

Spurlock, Vicky, Street, $17,058.65, Admin. Secretary I Ft

Stamm, Devin, Police, $48,522.45, Police Officer

Stewart, Brett, Fire, $24,778.74, Firefighter/Emt

Stillwell, Kristen, Dispatchers, $2,243.28, Dispatcher I

Stites, Britain, Legal, $93,380.94, City Attorney/Prosecutor

Stremming, Donald, Fire, $92,693.46, Captain/Aemt

Strickland, Ian, Fire, $63,233.00, Firefighter/Aemt

Sumner, Dylan, Sanitation Operations, $4,213.83, Maint. Worker I

Sunnenberg, Joel, Police, $57,220.18, Police Officer

Sutton, Jeremy, Fire, $65,940.55, Ff Engineer/Aemt

Swan, Ariana, Fire, $25,192.57, Firefighter/Emt

Swihart, Donna, Recreation, $41,600.21, Facility Manager - Hourly

Tabb, Denise, Water Administration, $58,347.05, City Treasurer

Tenorio, John, Street, $46,727.51, Traffic Tech II

Thomas, Billy, Ambulance, $84,980.90, Ff/Paramedic

Thomas, Cassandra, Dispatchers, $42,334.96, Dispatcher II

Thomas, Cynthia, Police, $38,244.21, Records Clerk II

Thomas, Tatum, Parks, $4,235.40, Maint. Worker I

Thrush, Cecil, Fire, $52,932.00, Firefighter/Aemt

Torres, Edgar, Police, $68,773.34, Dare/Sro Officer

Umstattd, Emily, Police, $54,620.93, Police Officer

Vacanti, Michael, Information Technology, $50,480.42, It Specialist

Vallon, Michael, Police, $54,012.02, Detective

Varnado, Russell, Administration, $46,615.30, Special Projects Manager

Vosburg, Kent, Fire, $71,485.60, Division Chief Of Ems/Training

Vought, Mark, Wastewater Distribution, $1,188.00, Maint. Worker I

Ward, TimoThy, Sanitation Operations, $39,255.56, Sanitation Driver

Waryan, Jason, Police, $34,023.36, Lieutenant

Watson, Troy, Police, $54,863.29, Detective

Wetklow, Dennis, Fire, $87,545.81, Chief Of Operations

White, Bradley, Ambulance, $77,310.03, Ff Engineer/Paramedic

Whitebread, Levi, Police, $63,341.28, Patrol Sergeant

Wigton, Jay, Drug & Alcohol Abuse, $61,392.70, Dare/Sro Officer

Wilhite, Taylor, Street, $36,582.52, Admin. Secretary II

Williams, Darrell, Building Maintenance, $35,780.94, Maint. Worker I

Williams, James, Police, $8,378.20, Police Officer

Williamson, Logan, Dispatchers, $3,372.80, Dispatcher I

Wilson, Bradley, Street, $25,713.35, Maint. Worker I

Winton, Jonathan, Parks, $25,916.50, Maint. Worker I

Wisdom, Conner, Water Administration, $11,365.03, Meter Reader/Groundskeeper

Wolnik, Deanna, Police, $27,295.23, Records Clerk I

Wright, Charles, Building Maintenance, $42,883.46, Maint. Worker II

Youngers, Nicholas, Golf Course, $56,258.15, Golf Superintendent

Ziegler, Marissa, Police, $8,527.57, Police Officer

Zimmer, Michele, Court, $31,249.29, Court Clerk

Zishka, David, Street, $38,119.19, Equipment Operator

