The City of Junction City will begin disconnection of City accounts for Water, Wastewater, Stormwater, and Sanitation services on Tuesday, June 30. Those customers in Cycle 2 (account numbers beginning with 14 and above) must be paid in full by 4:30 P.M. on Monday, June 29. This will be primarily those customers living north of Sixth Street.
Customers in Cycle 1 (account numbers beginning with 1 to 12) must be paid in full by 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday, July 14. This will be primarily those customers living south of Sixth Street.
The City has not disconnected these services since mid-March due to Covid-19.
