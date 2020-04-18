Client numbers rise at food pantry: emergency food distribution planned for Wednesday

Story and photo by Gail Parsons
Junction City Union
When people who are living paycheck to paycheck have that paycheck taken away, feeding the family becomes difficult. With technical problems plaguing the unemployment and stimulus systems, much needed funds are not making their way into the pockets of many Geary County residents, several of whom are turning to the food pantry for help.
We’ve had a big increase,” said Margaret Kilpatrick, president of the Geary County Food Pantry board of directors. “We average at least 10 new people almost each time we open.”
Before COVID-19 caused layoffs and furloughs, the food pantry was serving 210 to 256 families a month. She is concerned the numbers will continue to rise the longer the shutdown lasts, and beyond as businesses struggle to reopen and return to their previous financial levels, she said.
Although, she said she expects the increase to be temporary and the numbers to go back down when the COVID-19 shutdown is over. Because of that, rather than requiring new clients to fill out all of the paperwork that was previously needed, they will only need to give their name and address.
Kilpatrick has been working on applying for grants but for now it is a matter of providing whatever they can. The city’s grocery stores, the commissary and Starbucks have helped out with donations.
“The commissary gave us a lot of potato chips last week,” she said. “We had never seen so many chips. But then we start thinking about children at home, and families — this will be good for the families to give to the children.”
Their needs at the moment are items with protein like meats, tuna fish and peanut butter; cold and hot cereals; rice; beans; pasta; and canned vegetables.
People who would like to help can make a financial contribution or a donation of food. Checks should be made out to the Geary County Food Pantry and can be dropped off at or mailed to 136 W. Third St.
Donations of food can be dropped off any morning. People can also call the food pantry at 762-8830 for more information.
Disaster Household Distribution program
On Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. people who are not registered at the food pantry can pick up food provided by the Disaster Household Distribution program of the Food and Nutrition Service, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Mike Deines, director of communications for the Kansas Department for Children and Families said Kansas was approved on April 7 to administer the program to help households affected by COVID-19.
The distribution will include a variety of canned meats, vegetables, fruits, rice, dried beans, peanut butter and in some cases frozen meats and fresh milk.
“The disaster household distribution food package will be available to impacted households most in need of food assistance through The Department of Children and Families existing network of [The Emergency Food Assistance Program] distributing agencies,” Deines said. “There are no income restrictions for the disaster household program. Anyone in need due to COVID-19 may receive a food package.”
People may pick up their packages on a first come first serve basis and will need to provide their name when they arrive.
Kilpatrick said the distribution scheduled for Wednesday is for residents who are not already clients of the food pantry. Those clients received their food packages on Friday.
To maintain social distancing people who wish to pick up a food package will remain in their cars and line up in the 100 block of West Third Street. Kilpatrick said she has alerted the Junction City Police Department that there might be traffic backing up, but she hopes the process will go smoothly.
“We want the cars to come down Washington and make the right turn there on Third Street and we are going to hand them the food,” she said. “We will just put the food in their car so they don’t have to get out and we don’t have to come in contact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.