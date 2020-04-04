The City of Junction City is trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community while still providing essential services.
As such, for safety’s sake, the City of Junction City has extended the closure of several city facilities, including the Municipal Building, the Municipal Court, the 12th Street Community Center, and Spin City Roller Rink until April 19.
Rolling Meadows Golf Course remains open with precautionary measures in place.
City staff continues monitoring the situation. Changes may be made as deemed necessary. The city will continue providing services essential to life, health and safety in the community. City staff will be available by phone at 785-238-3103 from 8 until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff can also be reached via email.
The City Manager and Building and Codes Department will be available by appointment. Feel free to call 785-238-3103 to schedule.
Customer Service/Utilities Department
The building remains closed to public. Online payment options are available as well as by phone. A dropbox outside of the Municipal Building will be available. New customers may sign up and disconnects for water service can be carried out by emailing cs@jcks.com or by calling 785-238-3103.
Website: https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/junctioncityks/utilities
Phone Number: 24 Hr Option 888-730-7263
Monday – Friday 8-4:30pm 785-238-3103
Junction City Fire Department
Services will continue with limited access to Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 2. (Administrative Phone Number 785-761-2244)
Junction City Police Department
JCPD services will continue. Junction City Police Department Building will to be open to the public with access limited to the lobby. The administrative phone number is 785-762-5912.
Municipal Court
All court hearings before the City of Junction City, Kansas Municipal Court schedule for Thursday, March 19 through April 30 have been continued by the Order of the Court. In coming to this decision, the Court weighed guidelines of the CDC, Geary County Health Department, the Governor of Kansas, and the safety and health of all parties before it in light of COVID-19.
Currently, the Court is rescheduling and resetting those hearings. Contact the Court for new court dates. Those who need to make payments on fines or fees may pay online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/junctioncityks or over-the-phone at (785) 762-4666.
On April 23 or before, the Court will reevaluate this order to determine if it needs to be extended.
Also, Municipal Public Defender Joshua Douglass will not meet with clients face-to-face. However, he asks that his clients call or email him about to his cases before the Court.
Public Works
All projects and services will continue as normal. Employees will utilize recommended precautionary measures. Contact number is 785-762-8840.
